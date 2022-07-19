Senior Legion baseball teams to begin district tournaments

Three Cass County baseball teams will begin their Senior Legion tournaments this weekend at Omaha Roncalli and Yutan.

Plattsmouth will compete in the Area B2 Senior Legion Tournament July 22-26. The Blue Devils will be the top-seeded squad in the seven-team tournament. Waverly, Omaha Concordia, Ashland, Auburn, Nebraska City and Omaha Roncalli will also take part in the event.

Plattsmouth will have a first-round bye and will not have to play on Friday. The Blue Devils will open the tournament against either fourth-seeded Omaha Concordia or fifth-seeded Waverly at 5 p.m. Saturday.

All Area B2 baseball games will take place on Omaha Roncalli’s campus. Admission will be $7 for adults and $3 for students. Veterans will be admitted free of charge. The Area B2 champion will advance to the Class B State Tournament at Broken Bow.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Louisville/Weeping Water will compete in the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament July 22-26. The Lions will be the fifth seed and the Nationals will be the sixth seed in the seven-team tournament. Malcolm, Hooper-Scribner, Yutan, North Bend/Morse Bluff and Oakland will also play baseball games in the event.

L/WW will open the tournament against fourth-seeded Hooper-Scribner at 1 p.m. Friday. E-M/N will begin the tournament against third-seeded Yutan at 7 p.m. Friday.

All Area C3 baseball games will take place at Itan Park in Yutan. Admission will be $7 for adults and $4 for students. Veterans will be admitted free of charge. The Area C3 champion will advance to the Class C State Tournament at Wisner.