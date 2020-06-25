Senior Legion squads start SENBC Tournament

That margin remained the same until the top of the fifth. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka erupted for five runs with several hits and walks. Springfield knotted the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth, but E-M/N countered with the game-winning run in the seventh.

Bornemeier guided E-M/N’s offense with three hits and two RBI. Boucher tacked on a pair of hits for the team.

Cameron Spiegel worked five innings and registered five strikeouts. Gansemer struck out three Trojans in two innings for the Nationals.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 000 050 1 – 6 8 3

Springfield 310 001 0 – 5 8 4

Plattsmouth 4, Louisville/Weeping Water 1

Plattsmouth pocketed the evening’s final ballgame with consistent offense. The Blue Devils scored once in each of the first four innings to build a 4-0 lead.

That was enough space for starting pitcher Adam Eggert, who tossed his second complete game of the young season. Eggert scattered six hits and struck out six Lions. He threw first-pitch strikes to 21 batters.