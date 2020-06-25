Senior Legion squads start SENBC Tournament

All three Cass County Senior Legion baseball programs kicked off their league tournament Wednesday night with games at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 9, Lincoln Christian 1
Ninth-seeded E-M/N collected a victory over eighth-seeded Lincoln Christian in the opening game. The Nationals scored twice in the top of the first inning and kept the lead the rest of the way. The team broke open the contest with four runs in the top of the fifth.
Noah Willey, Carter Bornemeier and Owen Snipes all pocketed two hits for E-M/N. Willey, Tommy Eggert and Jakob Boucher each drove in one run and Kobe Gansemer walked twice.
Blaine Roberts struck out eight batters in five innings of work for E-M/N. Willey kept Lincoln Christian’s offense at bay in two innings on the mound.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 210 041 0 – 8 9 0
Lincoln Christian 010 000 0 – 1 5 3
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 5, Springfield 4
The Nationals overcame an early four-run deficit to defeat the Trojans in the Northern Division semifinals. Springfield jumped ahead 3-0 in the opening inning and increased the gap to 4-0 in the next frame.
That margin remained the same until the top of the fifth. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka erupted for five runs with several hits and walks. Springfield knotted the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth, but E-M/N countered with the game-winning run in the seventh.
Bornemeier guided E-M/N’s offense with three hits and two RBI. Boucher tacked on a pair of hits for the team.
Cameron Spiegel worked five innings and registered five strikeouts. Gansemer struck out three Trojans in two innings for the Nationals.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 000 050 1 – 6 8 3
Springfield 310 001 0 – 5 8 4
Plattsmouth 4, Louisville/Weeping Water 1
Plattsmouth pocketed the evening’s final ballgame with consistent offense. The Blue Devils scored once in each of the first four innings to build a 4-0 lead.
That was enough space for starting pitcher Adam Eggert, who tossed his second complete game of the young season. Eggert scattered six hits and struck out six Lions. He threw first-pitch strikes to 21 batters.
Sam Campin helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits, one walk and one RBI. Logan Blotzer collected two hits and Eggert and Connor Pohlmeier each drove in one run.
Davis Carlson led L/WW’s scoring attack with two hits. Treyton Savage and Josh Nolte both threw pitches for the Lions. They each registered four strikeouts in their time on the mound.
Louisville/Weeping Water and Springfield will compete in the consolation bracket at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Plattsmouth. E-M/N and Plattsmouth will battle for the Northern Division title at 8 p.m. Friday at Plattsmouth. The winner will advance to the league tournament title game at 6 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo Park in Springfield.
Plattsmouth 111 100 0 – 4 7 1
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 100 0 – 1 6 4
