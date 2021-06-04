Simones secures spot on NECC volleyball team

CONESTOGA – One of the best defenders in Conestoga volleyball history will continue her career on collegiate courts this fall.

CHS graduate Naomi Simones signed a letter of intent Thursday afternoon to play at Northeast Community College. She will join a program that competes in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. The Hawks reached the semifinals of the Region XI-B Tournament this past March.

Simones said she was eager about the opportunity to remain on the volleyball court. She played on Conestoga’s varsity team all four years of high school and filled a key leadership role for the program.

“I loved everything about the campus and volleyball program when I went there,” Simones said. “I’m super excited. When I saw what the campus was like and what the team was like, I couldn’t say no to that. I’m looking forward to it for sure.”

Conestoga head coach Kyleigh Lewis felt Simones would make a successful transition to the college game.

“I think she’s going to do an awesome job there,” Lewis said. “When I came here two years ago, one of the things she said was that she wanted to play college volleyball, so that’s something that has always been on the radar.