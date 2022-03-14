Simpson earns national award for Buena Vista

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Becca Simpson made her All-American dreams come true this past weekend with a series of winning throws in North Carolina.

Simpson earned seventh place in the weight throw at the NCAA Division III National Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday. The Conestoga graduate returned to the Midwest as the owner of a national trophy after posting the top distance in Buena Vista University history. She secured a chance to smile on the awards podium with a toss of 57 feet, 11 1/4 inches.

Simpson said she was thrilled to write her name in BVU history books at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. She joined Barb Buckwalter (1991), Teresa Breyfogle (1994 and 1995), Melanie Uhl (1997 and 1998), Dawn Puttnam-Vonyard (1998) and Morgan Darrow (2010) as the only indoor All-Americans at the school.

Simpson became the program’s first female All-American since Darrow finished in the top eight spots in 2010. She also became the first Buena Vista athlete to earn the coveted status in the weight throw.

“It was a great experience to finally be an All-American,” Simpson said. “I knew going into this weekend that I had a chance, but I couldn’t let the pressure get a hold of me. I think I did a pretty good job of collaborating with my coach this whole season to make my goals come true.”

Simpson said her familiarity with national competition helped her remain confident against a field full of elite throwers. Simpson had traveled to Greensboro, N.C., in May 2021 to compete in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She earned ninth place in the javelin throw during the trip to the East Coast.

“My previous experience definitely helped me calm any nerves,” Simpson said. “I also don’t feel as much pressure as I do outdoors, so I went into this past weekend pretty calm. I took my experience with javelin last year and fed off of the knowledge that I have with competing at such a high level.

“This just helps set up my excitement to outdoors where, I believe, my best events are yet to come.”

Simpson realized in the 2021 season that she would have a chance to do well in the weight throw. She posted a school-best mark of 53-8 that year and had hoped to compete in the national event. NCAA officials cancelled the 2021 indoor track and field championships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Cougar returned to the throwing stage this winter in peak form. She opened her season Jan. 15 with a toss of 55-4 3/4 in a meet at Central College, and she won championships in back-to-back weekends at the Prairie Wolf Indoor Invite and Grinnell Invitational. She then rewrote her BVU record with a throw of 56-10 1/4 at the American Rivers Conference Indoor Championships in late February.

Simpson continued her momentum at the national meet. She landed a toss of 55-11 1/2 on her second throw of the preliminary round, and she secured a spot in the finals with a distance of 56-7 1/2 on her next attempt.

Simpson accelerated into an All-American spot with her first two throws of the finals. She uncorked a toss of 57-9 on her first attempt and netted a personal-best mark of 57-11 1/4 after that.

Simpson beamed on the awards podium with seven opponents from across the country. Kaitlyn Wilder of the University of Dubuque, Chelsea Yang of Rhode Island College, Jamie Pankratz of Carroll University, Iyanna Lewis of Oberlin College, Mackenzie Huber of the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Caroline Ferguson of Dubuque and Alexandra Draves of North Central College of Illinois also finished in the top eight positions on the leaderboard.

Simpson also qualified for nationals in the shot put. She competed in the event on Saturday and placed 12th with a throw of 43 feet, 6 inches. She surpassed 43 feet for the fourth straight time this winter.

Simpson said she was thankful to hear from many friends and family members during her trip to the national meet. Their calls and texts helped her turn her All-American dreams into reality by the end of the weekend.

“My support system is pretty strong with my close friends at BV and then of course my family,” Simpson said. “I enjoyed waking up to ‘good luck’ texts the morning I competed and then calling everyone afterwards to tell them about my days. Having these people back me up will always be something I am grateful for.”

