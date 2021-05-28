Simpson finishes in top ten at national meet

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Becca Simpson tossed her name into the conversation of the best javelin throwers in the country this spring with her work ethic and commitment.
The Conestoga High School graduate created national-level memories Thursday with a trip to North Carolina.
Simpson represented Buena Vista University at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships. She traveled to North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro for the largest meet of the season. She captured ninth place in the nation with a distance of 133 feet, 5 inches.
Simpson said Friday that she had gained a great deal from being able to compete at nationals. She squared off against 18 other women from all corners of the country.
“It was definitely an experience with an atmosphere that I haven’t felt before,” Simpson said. “This being my first time I was really excited the days leading into throwing, but when the day I competed came I seemed to gain some nerves. This is also something I hadn’t experienced with throwing before.
“Now that I know what the atmosphere is like in my upcoming years I think I will be able to control excitement better in all my events.”
Simpson said she was eager to have a chance to compete this spring after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the 2020 outdoor season. She showcased her skills this winter during an award-winning indoor track and field campaign.
Simpson made a splash with a school-best mark of 53-8 in the weight throw on Feb. 27. She followed that up with a fifth-place result of 53-1 in the American Rivers Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. Those throws helped her realize that she had the strength to secure top honors in the javelin as well.
“I came into this season feeling really confident,” Simpson said. “I haven’t had an outdoor season since 2019. I knew coming in that outdoors is where I excelled. I think conference and nationals just made me want to succeed even more in the future.”
Simpson got her outdoor campaign off to a positive start in April with a first-place toss of 131-6 at the Dordt University Invite. She was named ARC Field Athlete of the Week after winning the Red Raider Open with a throw of 130-2, and she upped her distance with an effort of 139-10 at the Sioux City Relays.
Simpson became the top javelin thrower in Buena Vista history at the Mount Mercy Mustang Invite in May. She smashed the former school-best mark of 135-9 with a winning throw of 147-10. She then claimed the conference crown with a championship effort of 133-6 on May 15. She won the league contest by nearly nine feet.
Simpson qualified for the finals at Thursday’s national meet with tosses of 132-2, 127-11 and 133-5 in the preliminaries. She delivered distances of 132-5 and 128-11 in her final two throws.
University of Southern Maine athlete Sophia Slovenski won the javelin title with a toss of 158-2. Anna Swanson of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (153-1) and Veronica Montane of Johns Hopkins University (145-4) finished second and third.
Simpson said she was pleased with the way her season unfolded. In addition to having a strong track and field campaign, she also produced lofty results in the classroom. The education major earned spots on the Dean’s List in both semesters during the school year.
“I’ve enjoyed being able to show off my talent and hard work,” Simpson said. “I’ve also loved having my family and friends follow along with everything that I do. I excelled in academics this year as well, which made my experience even better and rewarding.”