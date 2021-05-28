Simpson finishes in top ten at national meet

Simpson made a splash with a school-best mark of 53-8 in the weight throw on Feb. 27. She followed that up with a fifth-place result of 53-1 in the American Rivers Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. Those throws helped her realize that she had the strength to secure top honors in the javelin as well.

“I came into this season feeling really confident,” Simpson said. “I haven’t had an outdoor season since 2019. I knew coming in that outdoors is where I excelled. I think conference and nationals just made me want to succeed even more in the future.”

Simpson got her outdoor campaign off to a positive start in April with a first-place toss of 131-6 at the Dordt University Invite. She was named ARC Field Athlete of the Week after winning the Red Raider Open with a throw of 130-2, and she upped her distance with an effort of 139-10 at the Sioux City Relays.

Simpson became the top javelin thrower in Buena Vista history at the Mount Mercy Mustang Invite in May. She smashed the former school-best mark of 135-9 with a winning throw of 147-10. She then claimed the conference crown with a championship effort of 133-6 on May 15. She won the league contest by nearly nine feet.