Simpson wins three national awards in field events

GENEVA, Ohio – Becca Simpson proved this weekend that good things happen in threes.

The Conestoga graduate became a three-time All-American with a trio of medals at the NCAA Division III National Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Simpson showcased her versatility by winning awards in the javelin, shot put and hammer throw for Buena Vista University. She returned to Storm Lake, Iowa, with three plaques and a lifetime of smiling memories.

Simpson said Saturday night that she was elated to become a national medalist. She is the first Buena Vista athlete to secure All-American honors in any outdoor event since 2010. She said BVU track and field throws coach Shane Maier gave her the confidence to perform well on the biggest stage of the season.

“I am beyond proud to become an All-American in my three events outdoors,” Simpson said. “Not only am I proud of myself, but also my coach who has worked with me through the ups and downs to make this possible.”

Simpson began her trip to the SPIRE Institute and Academy in Geneva, Ohio, on an uplifting note on May 26. She earned a third-place medal in the javelin with a distance of 44.19 meters (144 feet, 11 inches). She delivered her All-American effort on her first throw of the day. She followed that up with distances of 40.57, 42.15, 41.79 and 40.25 meters on her next attempts.

Simpson said she felt more relaxed after securing her medal in the event. She felt somewhat discouraged midway through the season before dominating her American Rivers Conference opponents at the league meet. She set a personal-best mark of 44.29 meters and won the event by more than four feet. That proved to be a springboard for even bigger success at nationals.

“Javelin for me this year has been rocky,” Simpson said. “Coming into college javelin was my best event and as I progressed my other events really started to show the work I put in as well. With javelin however, I had a mental barrier in the middle of the season which thankfully I overcame by the last few meets.

“Starting my nationals journey with javelin being a success really took a lot of the mental pressure I had off my shoulders.”

Simpson became BVU’s first All-American in the javelin throw in a generation. Lisa Renkel accomplished the feat for the Beavers in 1998.

Ava Nelson of Pacific Lutheran University won the national title with a personal-best distance of 45.94 meters (150 feet, 8 inches). Chrissy Strickland of George Fox University was second (44.66 meters) and Holly Ferrara of Gettysburg College (43.07) finished fourth.

Simpson continued her successful week the following day with an eighth-place result in the shot put. She generated a personal-best effort of 14.27 meters (46 feet, 10 inches). She became the school’s all-time leader in the shot put with the distance.

Simpson surpassed 13.40 meters on five of her attempts and was one of only eight athletes to throw more than 14 meters. She became Buena Vista’s first All-American in the shot put since Morgan Darrow secured a medal in 2010.

Seven of the top eight shot put throwers delivered personal-best results at nationals. Brianna Leahy of Wisconsin-Platteville (15.60 meters, 51 feet, 2 ¼ inches) won the national title and Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Catie Fobbe (15.07 meters) was second.

Simpson earned a chance to visit the awards podium for a third time on May 28. She captured third place in the hammer throw with a personal-best mark of 55.23 meters (181 feet, 2 inches). Not only was it the best throw of her career, but it was also the top distance in BVU history by more than one meter.

Simpson began the day with a toss of 52.78 meters and vaulted up the leaderboard with her school-best performance on her next attempt. She added throws of 52.38 and 54.37 meters to secure her third-place award.

Emily Uitenbroek of Carroll (Wisc.) University pocketed the national championship with a throw of 57.12 meters (187 feet, 5 inches). Kendra Noneman of Carnegie Mellon University finished second (56.49 meters) and University of Dubuque athlete Kaitlyn Wilder was fourth (54.59 meters).

Simpson is the first Buena Vista athlete to become an All-American in the hammer throw. She said it was a good feeling to be able to engineer personal-best marks in both the shot put and hammer throw. Her efforts the entire weekend also helped her make good things come in threes on a national scale.

“Hitting PRs in both shot and hammer was really the icing on the cake,” Simpson said. “After hitting those though I know there is more in me for my final year next year. Everything that my coach and I have sacrificed and collaborated on the past few months just decided to show in my throws, and what better time to do so than nationals!”

