Smith to compete in pole vault for SMSU

PLATTSMOUTH – Hunter Smith has soared above many pole vault bars in his high school career with his work ethic and enthusiasm.
Those positive traits have also helped him secure a spot on a collegiate track and field roster.
Smith will compete in pole vault for Southwest Minnesota State University next season. The Plattsmouth senior won the Eastern Midlands Conference championship in 2019 and set a personal-best mark at the state meet. He became the first PHS boy in more than a decade to reach a height of 13 feet.
“Pole vault has given me so many opportunities that I am extremely thankful for,” Smith said. “It’s one of my biggest passions that I love working hard at. Plus, I consider myself an adrenaline junkie so naturally I love being upside down way up in the air.”
Plattsmouth assistant track and field coach Megan Poppen said she was impressed with Smith’s level of commitment to the sport. Poppen focuses a large amount of her coaching time working with pole vaulters in the spring. She said Smith had been able to reap many winning yields by sowing traits of perseverance, determination and energy.
“Hunter’s dedication to pole vault is worthy of remark,” Poppen said. “For example, he has been at his house, on his broken pole, doing practice drills while we are unable to practice together as a team during this quarantine.
“He sets goals and is not afraid to put in the work to accomplish them. Never does he complain when I ask him to try something new. He always presents a willingness to see how it can help him improve.
“Hunter will be the same way at SMSU next year. They are lucky to have him! I know that Hunter has set a personal goal to get a conference medal. With the work that he puts in, I have no doubt it will happen at some point during his vault career.”
Smith began to pick up the basics of the sport as a freshman and elevated his techniques as a sophomore. He earned a medal at the league meet, placed second at districts and appeared at the state contest.
Smith became one of the top pole vaulters in eastern Nebraska last year. He won six championships and finished second in four other contests. He claimed the league title with a height of 12-6 and followed that up with a district championship. Smith tied for tenth place at the state meet with a mark of 13-0.
Poppen said Smith’s positive personality played a role in his improvement. It has also helped teammates reach their pole vault potential as well.
“Hunter wants to get better, to compete and to be the best teammate he can be,” Poppen said. “He regularly attends camps in the offseason but he also asks for access to the fitness center whenever he has a free moment. He is willing to assist underclassmen with their skills by being honest with them and giving them pointers for improvement. As a coach that is invaluable.
“Hunter is not arrogant, in fact he is the furthest from it. He wants to do his best, but he also wants to see other athletes do their best too.”
Smith has participated in cross country, wrestling and track and field all four years of high school and serves as president of the senior class. He is a member of National Honor Society, Student Council and Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Plattsmouth and has earned academic honors at the local, state and conference levels. He is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient.
Smith will major in environmental science with a minor in criminal justice at Southwest Minnesota State. He said he is eager to begin soaring in his academic and athletic pursuits for the Mustangs.
“SMSU is a great school with an amazing environmental science program,” Smith said. “I love how the track team is so closely bonded, almost like a big family. Everyone is extremely welcoming and it just feels like home up in Marshall. There are a lot of great things going on up there and I am blessed to be joining such a great program.”
