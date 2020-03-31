Smith to compete in pole vault for SMSU

“He sets goals and is not afraid to put in the work to accomplish them. Never does he complain when I ask him to try something new. He always presents a willingness to see how it can help him improve.

“Hunter will be the same way at SMSU next year. They are lucky to have him! I know that Hunter has set a personal goal to get a conference medal. With the work that he puts in, I have no doubt it will happen at some point during his vault career.”

Smith began to pick up the basics of the sport as a freshman and elevated his techniques as a sophomore. He earned a medal at the league meet, placed second at districts and appeared at the state contest.

Smith became one of the top pole vaulters in eastern Nebraska last year. He won six championships and finished second in four other contests. He claimed the league title with a height of 12-6 and followed that up with a district championship. Smith tied for tenth place at the state meet with a mark of 13-0.

Poppen said Smith’s positive personality played a role in his improvement. It has also helped teammates reach their pole vault potential as well.