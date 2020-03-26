Snipes to play baseball at William Penn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

William Penn University is located in the south-central Iowa town of Oskaloosa. The school is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and Heart of America Athletic Conference. The 13-team conference includes schools such as Peru State College, Baker University, Grand View University and Graceland University.

William Penn is one of the top baseball programs in the HAAC. The team finished 33-12 in the 2019 campaign and won the regular-season conference title. The Statesmen were 20-10 this spring before games were cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Snipes said he had a simple recruiting process with Statesmen coaches. He received an invitation from William Penn representatives to take a trip to the Oskaloosa campus for an official visit. He said that sealed his decision to join the baseball program.

“The coaching staff did an excellent job in making my family and me comfortable and excited for my future as a Statesman,” Snipes said.

Snipes played for both the Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Junior Legion and Senior Legion teams last summer. He guided the E-M/N Juniors to a 19-10 mark and helped the Seniors finish 11-10. He played both outfield and infield positions during the season and was one of the top hitters on both squads.