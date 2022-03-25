Soccer teams compete against area opponents

Conestoga and Plattsmouth soccer athletes gained experience Thursday afternoon and evening during three matches on area fields.

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 5, Conestoga 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central athletes defended their home turf in the early evening match. The team scored five times in the second half to collect the victory.

Conestoga goalkeeper Lindee Watson kept the Cougars in contention with her work. She held LL/RC scoreless in the first half and made 20 saves in the game. MacKaylee Madsen added one save for the team. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central manufactured 26 shots on goal and nine corner kicks.

McKenzie Derowitsch led LL/RC with two goals. Jamison Wahl and Shanae Bergt each had one goal and one assist, Jordan Ernstmeyer made one goal and Sierra Springer pocketed one assist. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central returned multiple players from a team that advanced to the Class B State Tournament semifinals last year.

Conestoga will resume the season Saturday at the Omaha North Invite. Tournament matches will take place at both Omaha North and Omaha Benson.

The Cougars will square off with Auburn at 9 a.m. in the first round. The match will be held at Omaha Benson. The third-place match will take place at Omaha Benson at 11:30 a.m., and the first-place match will be held at Omaha North at 11:30 a.m.

Conestoga 0 0 – 0

LL/RC 0 5 – 5

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Conestoga 1

The Cougars played the Mustangs in a close match. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central led 1-0 at the break and scored once in the second half. Conestoga pocketed one goal after halftime.

Conestoga will resume the season Saturday at the Omaha Northwest Invite. All four matches in the tournament will take place at Omaha Northwest.

Conestoga will begin the tournament against Omaha Northwest at 9 a.m. The third-place match will start at 1 p.m. and the championship game will be at 3 p.m.

Conestoga 0 1 – 1

LL/RC 1 1 – 2

Platteview 8, Plattsmouth 1

Platteview controlled action at Blue Devil Stadium throughout the evening. The Trojans scored four times in each half to win the matchup of Trailblazer Conference teams. Emma Middleton pocketed five goals and Katelyn Gillen notched three goals for Platteview.

Plattsmouth will return to the field tonight against Omaha Roncalli. The Blue Devils will host the Crimson Pride at 7 p.m. The team will travel to Nebraska City on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. match.

Platteview 4 4 – 8

Plattsmouth 0 1 – 1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.