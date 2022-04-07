Soccer teams compete against area schools

Cass County athletes took part in several soccer matches this week during action at area fields.

Elkhorn 3, The Platte 0

The Platte athletes hosted Elkhorn for a match at Blue Devil Stadium on Monday night. All of the scoring happened in the first half.

Sam Vejnovich found the back of the net twice for Elkhorn and Cole Houck added one goal for the team. Thatcher Gamerl provided one assist for the Antlers during their trip to Plattsmouth. The Platte manufactured 15 shots on goal and took four corner kicks, but Elkhorn was able to preserve the shutout.

Elkhorn 3 0 – 3

The Platte 0 0 – 0

Conestoga boys 1, Madison 0

Conestoga hosted Madison on Monday night for a close match. Fans at Cougar Stadium cheered when Conestoga snapped the scoreless tie in the second half.

Jayden Widler collected the game-winning goal off an assist from Andy Lamoureux. Conestoga goalkeeper Aaron Watson finished the day with a pair of saves. Madison goalkeeper Emmanuel Avila made 11 saves for the Dragons.

Madison 0 0 – 0

Conestoga 0 1 – 1

Conestoga girls 2, Seward 1

Conestoga traveled to Seward on Tuesday night for a matchup with the Bluejays. The Cougars scored twice in the second half to return home with the victory.

Jameson Yost made the difference for Conestoga with her accurate kicking. She knocked home a penalty shot to put the Cougars ahead. Kylie Cooke added an assist for Conestoga during the game.

Conestoga 0 2 – 2

Seward 0 1 – 1

Blair 10, Plattsmouth girls 0

Sami Murray helped Blair gain the upper hand against Plattsmouth on Tuesday night. Murray generated seven goals in the team’s home victory. She struck the back of the net six times in the first half and added one goal after the break. She also posted one assist in the match.

Allison Hernandez had two goals and two assists and Sally Kies scored once for Blair. Valeria Hernandez chipped in one assist for the Bears.

Plattsmouth 0 0 – 0

Blair 8 2 – 10

The Platte 1, Nebraska City 0

The Platte hosted Nebraska City for a league match at Platteview on Wednesday night. Strong winds made a major impact on action throughout the evening.

The Platte dented the scoreboard in the first half. Jimmy Orellana dished an assist to Jude Wehrbein for the game-winning goal.

Ty Orwig finished the night with six saves for The Platte. One of Orwig’s saves came on a Nebraska City penalty kick.

Nebraska City 0 0 – 0

The Platte 1 0 – 1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.