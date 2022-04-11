Soccer teams play weekend match

Plattsmouth students took part in three soccer matches on Saturday during trips to Crete and Holdrege.

Plattsmouth girls 1, Beatrice 0

The Plattsmouth girls journeyed to Crete Saturday morning for a triangular with Crete and Beatrice. The Blue Devils squared off with Beatrice in their first match.

Plattsmouth and Beatrice battled to a scoreless tie through 80 minutes of regulation. The teams then went to a penalty-kick shootout after 20 minutes of overtime. The Blue Devils made all of their penalty kicks to win the shootout 6-5.

Plattsmouth 0 0 0 0 1 – 1

Beatrice 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

Plattsmouth girls 3, Crete 0

Plattsmouth found scoring success in the team’s game with Crete. PHS pocketed one goal in the first half and sealed the victory with two goals in the last 40 minutes. The team finished with nine shots on goal.

The Blue Devils maintained distance on the scoreboard with dominant defense. The team limited Crete to just one shot on goal during the match.

Beatrice defeated Crete 1-0 in overtime in the triangular’s other match. Plattsmouth improved to 4-6, Beatrice moved to 3-6 and Crete fell to 0-7.

Plattsmouth 1 2 – 3

Crete 0 0 – 0

The Platte 5, Holdrege 0

The Platte traveled to Holdrege for a matchup in the early afternoon. The team used a steady scoring attack to take down the Dusters.

Jude Wehrbein gave The Platte a major lift with his scoring leg. He pocketed three goals for the squad during the day. Tucker Orwig and Dominic Hobbs each posted one goal and Nick George, Kaleb Caniglia, Gage Bailey, Logan Ksiazek and Jay DeWitt each made one assist.

The Platte finished with 14 shots on goal and peppered Holdrege with attempts in both halves. The team scored twice in the first half and added three goals after the break.

The Platte’s defense limited Holdrege to five shots on goal. Ty Orwig played 60 minutes as The Platte’s goalkeeper and Dalton Heisner played 20 minutes. They combined for the team’s fourth shutout of the season.

The Platte improved to 6-2 and Holdrege fell to 1-5.

The Platte 2 3 – 5

Holdrege 0 0 – 0

