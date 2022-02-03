Sohl secures spot at Missouri Western State

PLATTSMOUTH – Austin Sohl has planted many seeds of success with his work ethic, intelligence and positive demeanor at Plattsmouth High School.

He reaped the rewards of those actions Wednesday afternoon when he earned a spot on a college football team.

Sohl signed a letter of intent to play football at Missouri Western State University. The NCAA Division II school is a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Sohl said he was impressed with the priorities of the football program during his campus visit. Instead of focusing on athletic-based subjects, Missouri Western coaches emphasized the academic benefits of the school. That was something that appealed to Sohl, who would like to major in an education-related field.

“There were a lot of places that I visited where the first things the coaches talked about were the facilities or the locker room or what type of schedule they played, but that didn’t happen here,” Sohl said. “The first thing the coach talked about was academics and how they considered everyone to be a true student-athlete.

“Hearing that made me feel like I made the right decision. They weren’t looking at me as someone who they needed to fill a roster spot. They were looking at what was best for my future as well as someone who could play football for them, which was pretty nice to hear.”

Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said he felt Sohl would make a major contribution to Missouri Western’s program. Sohl signed at the same time as teammates Clyde Hinton and Christian Meneses, who will attend Wayne State and Iowa Western Community College.

“These are three guys who do things the right way,” Dzuris said. “They’re guys who have been great leaders for us and have shown their teammates what it means to work hard. They’ve also made a lot of big plays for us on the field, and that’s something that goes hand in hand. Their work ethic has helped them make plays and reach the point that they’re at today.”

Sohl played a key role in one of the most powerful running attacks in the state this past season. He filled a spot on the offensive line throughout Plattsmouth’s 10-1 campaign.

Sohl helped the Blue Devils generate 2,907 yards on the ground. PHS scored 39 rushing touchdowns and averaged 264.3 rushing yards per game.

Sohl also saw time on the defensive line for the team. He finished the year with five solo and six assisted tackles.

Sohl said he was grateful for the opportunity to play football alongside longtime friends and classmates. He said he also enjoyed the contact nature of the sport on every snap.

“I like to hit people,” Sohl said with a smile. “I think everyone who plays on the offensive line likes that aspect of it. But the biggest part about getting to play football is being able to be with your teammates and friends. A lot of us have played together since third grade, so to have a chance to compete with them is something that I’ll remember for a long time.”

Sohl has earned accolades for his work in the classroom at Plattsmouth. He has also participated in multiple activities at PHS. He has represented the school in Student Council, football, basketball and track and field.

