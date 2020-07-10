You are the owner of this article.
Spohr selected for All-Star football team
Spohr selected for All-Star football team

Drake Spohr All-Star Football photo

MURDOCK – Drake Spohr enjoyed a stellar career during his four years with Elmwood-Murdock’s football program.

A statewide organization recognized him for those accomplishments by including him on an All-Star roster.

Officials with the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association (NEMFCA) announced they had selected Spohr to participate in the NEMFCA All-Star Game. They chose him to be a member of the East Team.

Spohr and other athletes would have played in the game in June. NEMFCA officials cancelled the contest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spohr produced one of the best individual performances in Elmwood-Murdock history this past fall. He became E-M’s all-time leader in single-season rushing yards (1,703) and single-season touchdowns (30). He also climbed to the top spot on the program’s all-time chart for career points scored. Spohr produced 368 points during his time at E-M.

The Nebraska Wesleyan University recruit was also a force on defense during the 2019 campaign. He collected 44 solo and 61 assisted tackles and made 15 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He also recovered two fumbles, intercepted one pass and blocked one field-goal attempt.

Spohr ended his E-M career with 2,834 rushing yards and 1,166 passing yards. He generated 20 touchdowns through the air and 52 on the ground and finished with 3,584 all-purpose yards. He produced 132 solo and 191 assisted tackles and had 38 tackles for loss.

Spohr has earned multiple honors for his work in both academics and activities. He has been on the Elmwood-Murdock Honor Roll and has captured many school and community awards. Spohr has been involved in football, basketball, track and field, SkillsUSA and rodeo at Elmwood-Murdock.

2020 NEMFCA All-Star Game Rosters

East Team

Drake Spohr – Elmwood-Murdock

Jaxon Kant – Lutheran High Northeast

Shaye Morten – Hartington-Newcastle

Ty Hahn – Johnson-Brock

Keaton Van Housen – High Plains Community

Jaden Reynolds – East Butler

Dylan Soule – High Plains Community

Colby Heller – Wisner-Pilger

Trevor Pfeifer – Humphrey St. Francis

Isaac Gleason – Fullerton

Jake Hoy – Falls City Sacred Heart

Kyle Golay – Lawrence-Nelson

Braden Eisenhower – Bloomfield

Thomas Harrington-Newton – Cross County

Max Zeleny – Exeter-Milligan-Friend

Brandon Seibolt – Tri County

Nolan Weber – Bruning-Davenport-Shickley

Kaleb Pofahl – Neligh-Oakdale

Sloan Lenard – Falls City Sacred Heart

Carter Miller – Thayer Central

Dylan Wemhoff – Humphrey St. Francis

Carter Throener – Howells-Dodge

Braden Klover – Southern

Brogan Jones – Allen

West Team

Ben Anderjaska – Wauneta-Palisade

Austin Dormann – Garden County

Sam Heapy – Medicine Valley

Damyn Rother – Central Valley

T.J. Roe – Brady

Noah Holm – Sutherland

Corey Dawe – Burwell

Paxton Ross – Cambridge

Karsten McCarter – Elm Creek

Daylan Russell – Alma

Eli Macke – Clearwater-Orchard

Kessler Dixon – Pleasanton

Pierce Utterback – Hitchcock County

Ty Kvanvig – Mullen

Clayton Hassett – Mullen

Dominic Sis – Dundy County/Stratton

Jakson Keaschall – Pleasanton

Reid Spady – Garden County

Jake Sellman – Hemingford

Josh Klabenes – Chambers/Wheeler Central

Ryan Lauby – Overton

Grant Jones – South Loup

Gus Ducker – Arcadia-Loup City

Ben Bombeck – Shelton

