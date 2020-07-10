Spohr selected for All-Star football team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – Drake Spohr enjoyed a stellar career during his four years with Elmwood-Murdock’s football program.

A statewide organization recognized him for those accomplishments by including him on an All-Star roster.

Officials with the Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association (NEMFCA) announced they had selected Spohr to participate in the NEMFCA All-Star Game. They chose him to be a member of the East Team.

Spohr and other athletes would have played in the game in June. NEMFCA officials cancelled the contest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spohr produced one of the best individual performances in Elmwood-Murdock history this past fall. He became E-M’s all-time leader in single-season rushing yards (1,703) and single-season touchdowns (30). He also climbed to the top spot on the program’s all-time chart for career points scored. Spohr produced 368 points during his time at E-M.

The Nebraska Wesleyan University recruit was also a force on defense during the 2019 campaign. He collected 44 solo and 61 assisted tackles and made 15 stops behind the line of scrimmage. He also recovered two fumbles, intercepted one pass and blocked one field-goal attempt.