PLATTSMOUTH – Springfield sprinted away with a divisional championship Friday night with late offense against the Plattsmouth Seniors.
The Trojans scored the final six runs of the evening to defeat the Blue Devils 6-2. The teams played in the Northern Division title game of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Senior Legion Tournament.
Seventh-seeded Plattsmouth outplayed third-seeded Springfield during the first two innings. The Blue Devils went ahead 1-0 in the opening frame after Connor Pohlmeier knocked a leadoff single and later scored on Aaronn Aho’s single to center. Ethan Coleman began the second inning with a single and moved to third on an infield throwing error. He came home on a two-out RBI single from Pohlmeier.
Plattsmouth’s defense kept Springfield off the scoreboard early on. The Blue Devils retired the first five Trojans on flyouts. Adam Eggert made an over-the-shoulder catch in center field and Coleman and Oscar Hinton registered outs in left and right field.
Springfield began to find scoring traction in the third inning. Nick DeMonte started the frame with a double that traveled more than 300 feet to the wall in left field. He later scored from third on a sacrifice fly to center by Cade Lynam.
The Trojans moved ahead 3-2 in the fourth. Colin Lynam was struck by a pitch and Jordan Mathewson connected on a double to right field. Lynam raced home on Caden Mathewson’s sacrifice fly to right, and Jordan Mathewson touched home plate after an infield error.
The score remained 3-2 until Springfield tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jordan Mathewson began the rally with a leadoff walk. He stole second base, moved to third on a wild pitch and came home on Ryan Roesler’s two-out double.
DeMonte continued Springfield’s inning with a walk and Roesler darted home on a wild pitch. DeMonte later stole second base and raced home on an errant throw.
Roesler worked six innings for Springfield and surrendered four hits with five strikeouts. Caden Johnson entered the game in the seventh inning and retired the side on six pitches. Roesler and Johnson kept the final 11 Plattsmouth batters from reaching base.
Plattsmouth starting pitcher Jacob Davis worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed six hits with two strikeouts. Austin Hicks tossed one-third of an inning in relief.
Pohlmeier guided Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and one RBI. Coleman tallied one single and one walk, Aho had one single and Sam Campin walked once. Zane Renner reached base on an error.
Plattsmouth 110 000 0 – 2 4 2
Springfield 001 203 x – 6 6 2