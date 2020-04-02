State cancels spring high school activities

LINCOLN – Nebraska high school students learned this week that they will be unable to compete on track surfaces, soccer fields, baseball diamonds and golf courses for the rest of the school year.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday night that he had issued a Directed Health Measure (DHM) that will apply to all 93 Nebraska counties. The DHM ordered all public, private and parochial school districts in the state to operate without students in their buildings through May 31. It also ordered the cancellation of all school extracurricular activities in Nebraska through May 31.
Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Executive Director Jay Bellar announced Thursday morning that there would be no spring sports and activities during April and May.
“All remaining NSAA activity practices and competitions, including district and state competitions, have been cancelled for this school year,” Bellar said. “These cancellations are part of a new Directed Health Measure issued by Gov. Ricketts.”
The decisions by Ricketts and the NSAA mean that Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water students will be unable to practice or compete in spring sports during the school year.
The cancellation will impact the spring activities of girls and boys track and field, girls and boys soccer, boys golf, baseball and girls tennis. The organization also holds district and state activities for music and journalism during the spring.
State officials took action due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. The COVID-19 situation has impacted all sectors of American life. States such as Virginia, Alabama, North Dakota and Kansas have also cancelled spring sports seasons.
The NSAA had previously suspended the start of the season twice in an effort to salvage some of the activities. The organization originally issued a suspension date of March 30 for practices and April 2 for competitions. NSAA officials extended that timeframe to May 1 last week.
The COVID-19 situation has impacted many other school activities that the NSAA does not directly oversee. The Nebraska Department of Education cancelled state leadership conferences and conventions on March 12 for FFA, Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), DECA, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), SkillsUSA and Educators Rising.
Bellar said the NSAA continues to encourage staff at all member schools to follow recommendations from local and state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19.
Fifty-six Nebraska counties are now under DHM orders. Cass County has been under a DHM since March 18. The DHM prohibits gatherings of more than ten people in a single room or space at the same time. This includes many outdoor events such as parades, fairs, festivals and concerts. It does not apply to grocery stories, shopping malls, factories, healthcare facilities or typical office environments.
