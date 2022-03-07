Stonner set to wrestle at Iowa Western

PLATTSMOUTH – Grace Stonner has framed a successful athletic career with the tools of work ethic, enthusiasm and energy at Plattsmouth.

She will continue to construct a winning legacy on the wrestling mat at Iowa Western Community College.

Stonner signed a letter of intent Monday afternoon to join the women’s wrestling program at Iowa Western. IWCC began sponsoring women’s wrestling this school year and currently has nine athletes participating in the sport. The Reivers have wrestlers from Nebraska, Iowa, Florida, Minnesota and Colorado on the team.

Stonner said she was looking forward to beginning her IWCC career. She felt the academic and athletic opportunities at the Council Bluffs school would help her throughout her life.

“The academic programs they have there are really good, and their athletic facilities and teams are just elite,” Stonner said. “I liked everything about the school. I also wanted to be close to home, and this is really just a hop, skip and a jump away from here. When you factor all of those things in, it was definitely a place I felt comfortable going to.”

Plattsmouth head coach Jerrod Nielsen said he felt Stonner would have a chance to make a difference for the Reivers. She gained a winning wrestling foundation this past season when she went out for the sport for the first time.

“I think she’s going to do a great job there,” Nielsen said. “She came in this season really wanting to learn and improve, and I think she fell in love with the sport. She got better and better as the year went on, which was great to see.”

Stonner showcased improvement on the mat throughout her campaign. She represented the Blue Devils at 145 pounds and won seven matches for the team. She earned a medal at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic in December, and she claimed a championship in her weight bracket at the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Stonner said she gained a great deal from her experiences on the mat.

“I love the feeling when your hand gets raised after winning a match,” Stonner said. “It’s such a cool feeling, and it was just one of the great things about the sport. There’s so much support from your teammates after every match, and it was fun to get to practice and learn something new every day. Even when you lose you learn something from that, so it was an amazing time.

“I just loved it. I’m sad that I didn’t go out sooner, but I’m glad I did this year because it’s been a lot of fun.”

Stonner will major in business management at Iowa Western. She is planning to continue her education as a project management major after earning her associate’s degree. She would like to work in a field such as construction management or land development.

Stonner has earned many academic awards for her work in the classroom at Plattsmouth. She has been involved in marching band, concert band, volleyball, wrestling, soccer and yearbook and has tutored other students. She was a member of the Homecoming Court this past fall and helped the PHS marching band secure multiple awards during the season.

