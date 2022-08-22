Students book state trips for 4-H sports projects

WEEPING WATER – Two local 4-H students earned trips to the state fair for their sports-related creations at the Cass County Fair.

Madden Vogt of Elmwood spent the summer making a wooden basketball board that attached to a hoop with a black rim and net. The backboard features horizontal wooden panels that have been sanded and varnished.

Vogt began his project by measuring the correct dimensions of a basketball hoop and backboard. He created the square backboard and put wooden edging on each of the sides. He then installed the regulation-sized hoop and net on the front of the board.

Cass County Fair officials selected Vogt’s work as one of the top entries in the wood science division. They announced that it would advance to the Nebraska State Fair.

Brady Bornemeier also earned a spot in the Nebraska State Fair with a purple ribbon for his large project. He created cornhole boards that featured an elaborate design on the front.

Bornemeier began the project with natural pieces of wood. He formed them into boards that are used for cornhole, which is a game that involves tossing bean bags into a circular hole on a raised rectangular board.

Bornemeier sanded and glued together the separate pieces of wood to form the playing surface and sides of the elevated boards. He then covered the top of the boards with a decoration that included an American flag and a fish jumping out of the water.

The Nebraska State Fair will take place Aug. 26-Sept. 5 in Grand Island. Vogt and Bornemeier will join hundreds of other students in a variety of 4-H contests. Thousands of people will have a chance to view their exhibits when they are displayed at the state fair.