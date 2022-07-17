Sutton stops Plattsmouth in state baseball tournament

WAHOO – Sutton used a third-inning explosion of offense to stop the Plattsmouth Juniors from winning their state baseball game Sunday afternoon.

The Mustangs scored six times in the third inning and went on to defeat the Blue Devils 7-2. The teams played in the second round of the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo. Fans of both squads watched action play out for two hours in hot weather conditions at the ballpark.

Plattsmouth entered the game with one of the state’s top offenses, but Sutton starting pitcher Myles Jones kept the Blue Devils off balance. Jones worked 6 2/3 innings before being lifted after reaching the 105-pitch limit. He struck out 11 Plattsmouth batters and scattered five hits.

Plattsmouth dented the scoreboard in the top half of the first inning. Gage Olsen knocked a two-out single to right field and moved into scoring position with a steal. He came home after Sutton committed an infield error on Gabe Villamonte’s grounder.

Sutton responded with a solo run in its half of the first. Eli Nething drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and groundout. He scored after Weston Ohrt delivered an infield single.

The Mustangs seized momentum in the game during a third inning that saw 11 batters come to the plate. Sutton used four walks, two doubles and two Plattsmouth errors to go up 7-1. Thomas Bonde knocked a two-run double to right and Jones had a RBI double to center during the frame.

Plattsmouth bounced back with a solo run in the fourth inning. Dylan Eby drilled a leadoff single to left and courtesy runner Wesley Vick moved to second base on an infield error. Henry Loontjer brought home Vick with a two-out single to left.

Sutton kept the Blue Devils from coming any closer. The Mustangs retired the side in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to preserve the lead.

Eby connected on two singles for Plattsmouth and Olsen generated one single and one walk at the plate. Louis Ingram reached base on a fielder’s choice and infield error, Eli Horner posted one single and Gabe Villamonte reached once on an error.

Loontjer registered one single and one RBI and Ethan Walker drew one walk for the Blue Devils. Vick crossed the plate once in the state game.

Plattsmouth will continue the state tournament Monday in the elimination bracket. The Blue Devils will face Hickman at 1 p.m. Hickman defeated Broken Bow 13-5 earlier Sunday afternoon.

Plattsmouth 100 100 0 – 2 5 3

Sutton 106 000 x – 7 4 2