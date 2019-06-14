PLATTSMOUTH – Syracuse turned 13 into an unlucky number for the Plattsmouth Senior Legion baseball team Thursday night.
The Rockets generated a winning amount of offense in a 13-3 victory over the Blue Devils. Syracuse scored solo runs in each of the first two frames and jumped ahead 6-0 in the third. The team built a 13-0 gap in the next inning with multiple hits at Blue Devil Park.
Andrew Thompson guided Syracuse’s offense with three hits and two runs batted in. Jackson Zastera contributed two hits and three RBI and Will McCoy tallied two hits, two walks and two RBI.
Syracuse pitcher Max Brammier limited Plattsmouth to four hits in five innings of work. He struck out six batters and tossed 17 first-pitch strikes.
The Rockets improved their season mark to 5-9. Plattsmouth fell to 7-9.
The Blue Devils will travel to West Point for a triangular with Pender and West Point on Saturday afternoon. Plattsmouth will play Pender at 1 p.m. and West Point at 3 p.m. The team will return home Monday for an 8 p.m. matchup with Omaha Concordia.
Syracuse 114 70 – 13 12 0
Plattsmouth 000 21 – 3 4 2
Plattsmouth 3, Auburn 1 (game suspended)
Plattsmouth hosted Auburn Tuesday evening for a league matchup. The Blue Devils took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth before steady rain began to fall. Umpires suspended action due to the wet conditions.
Adam Eggert had one hit and two RBI and Logan Blotzer tallied one hit and one walk for Plattsmouth. Connor Pohlmeier added two walks for the Blue Devils. The teams have not announced if or when they will resume the game.