Three county schools wrestle area opponents

Three Cass County wrestling teams gained experience Thursday night in matches away from their home gyms.
Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth athletes hopped on buses for wrestling trips. Louisville competed against Fort Calhoun and Platteview in a triangular at Platteview. Plattsmouth squared off with Columbus and Conestoga took on Treynor in road duals.
Treynor 54, Conestoga 27
Treynor used a quick start to capture a home victory against the Cougars. The Cardinals posted points in the first six weight classes. Dallas Katzenstein, Brink Stawniak, Keaghon Chini, Cameron Williams and Carter Plowman won varsity matches and Carter Wessner claimed an exhibition contest for Conestoga.
152 – Carson Burhenne (THS) pinned Scott Dufault (CHS), 1:35
160 – Caleb Iliff (THS) pinned Jabari Parsons (CHS), 0:13
170 – Kyle Moss (THS) won by forfeit
182 – Logan Young (THS) won by forfeit
195 – Corey Coleman (THS) pinned Gage Totilas (CHS), 1:50
220 – Daniel Gregory (THS) pinned Malakai Jones (CHS), 0:38
285 – Dallas Katzenstein (CHS) won by forfeit
106 – Ayden Sengmany (THS) pinned Asher Koehnen (CHS), 1:01
113 – Tyson McCain (THS) pinned Ethan Gloe (CHS), 0:46
120 – Brink Stawniak (CHS) pinned Noah Nelson (THS), 3:18
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Logan Marr (THS), 1:52
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Alex Mass (THS), 1:53
138 – Carter Plowman (CHS) dec. Danny Kinsella (THS), 14-8
145 – Duncan Clark (THS) won by disqualification over Lucas Anderson (CHS)
Exhibition 152: Evan Smith (THS) pinned Joe Pape (CHS), 0:12
Exhibition 132: Carter Wessnar (CHS) pinned Lillia Williams (THS), 2:31
Exhibition 145: Cohen Eblen (THS) pinned Jacob Landon (CHS), 0:43
Columbus 57, Plattsmouth 16
Columbus kept the Blue Devils from establishing momentum on the mat. Dominic Cherek, Josh Adkins and Ben Yoder earned victories for Plattsmouth.
120 – Blake Cerny (COL) won by forfeit
126 – Caydn Kucera (COL) pinned Bryce Neuin (PLT), 2:39
132 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Jaden McFarland (COL), 1:31
138 – Marcus Beltran (COL) dec. Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 10-5
145 – Alex Korte (COL) dec. Mathew Zitek (PLT), 11-5
152 – Josh Adkins (PLT) maj. dec. Carter Braun (COL), 14-5
160 – Drew Loosvelt (COL) dec. Josh Colgrove (PLT), 4-1
170 – Blayze Standley (COL) pinned Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT), 1:43
182 – Liam Blaser (COL) pinned Caleb Adkins (PLT), 1:12
195 – Justin Gaston (COL) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 1:10
220 – Carter Fedde (COL) won by forfeit
285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) pinned Jordan Williams (COL), 2:15
106 – Brenyn Delano (COL) pinned Hayden Coleman (PLT), 1:22
113 – Adrian Bice (COL) pinned Cael Nielsen (PLT), 3:35
Fort Calhoun 59, Louisville 18
Fort Calhoun took advantage of five forfeit victories to stop the Lions in the triangular. Zach McColligan, Blake Dickey and Cody Gray scored points for Louisville.
285 – Zach McColligan (LOU) won by forfeit
106 – Gage Nixon (FTC) won by forfeit
113 – Trey McCoy (FTC) won by forfeit
120 – Ely Olberding (FTC) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 2:53
126 – Lance Olberding (FTC) pinned Niklas Sorensen (LOU), 1:03
132 – John McKennan (FTC) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 2:29
138 – Tristen Hansen (FTC) won by forfeit
145 – Blake Dickey (LOU) won by forfeit
152 – Ethan Shaner (FTC) tech fall Bryce McLain (LOU), 17-2 (4:00)
160 – Cody Gray (LOU) won by forfeit
170 – Both open
182 – Grant Nixon (FTC) won by forfeit
195 – Mason Touring (FTC) won by forfeit
220 – Jesse Hartline (FTC) pinned Nash Callahan (LOU), 3:46
Platteview 75, Louisville 0
Platteview used a deep lineup to defeat Louisville in Platteview’s gym.
106 – Caleb Woodward (PLV) won by forfeit
113 – Both open
120 – Gage Ryba (PLV) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 1:15
126 – Aiden Riha (PLV) pinned Niklas Sorensen (LOU), 0:55
132 – Reed Patera (PLV) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 1:47
138 – Bryar Nadrchal (PLV) won by forfeit
145 – Dylan Roesler (PLV) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 3:28
152 – Liam Eberly (PLV) pinned Bryce McClain (LOU), 2:28
160 – Eliott Steinhoff (PLV) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 1:44
170 – Carson Ross (PLV) won by forfeit
182 – Nick Horst (PLV) won by forfeit
195 – Anthony Scala (PLV) won by forfeit
220 – Leo Guenther (PLV) dec. Nash Callahan (LOU), 4-3 (OT)
285 – Brennan Campbell (PLV) pinned Zach McColligan (LOU), 1:14