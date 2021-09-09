Trailblazers collect medals at Auburn Invite

AUBURN – Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water runners experienced successful moments Tuesday at the Auburn Invite.
The Trailblazers traveled to Auburn Country Club for a meet that featured four programs. Cornerstone Christian, Falls City and Auburn joined E-M/WW for varsity and junior varsity races.
Auburn officials had originally planned to hold cross country races on Aug. 26, but they postponed action to Sept. 7 due to excessive heat conditions. Several schools that were slated to participate on Aug. 26 were unable to come to Auburn on the make-up date.
Both E-M/WW squads finished third in team standings. Valeriia Khromova led the E-M/WW girls with a 13th-place time of 26:48.42. Austin Patton and Matt Cover both finished in the top ten for the E-M/WW boys. Patton earned a fifth-place medal in 18:51.12 and Cover finished seventh in 19:27.23.
Girls Team Results
Falls City 17, Auburn 19, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 52, Cornerstone Christian no team score
Top Ten Results
1) Brekyn Kok (CCA) 21:50.45, 2) Lillian Thomas (FCY) 22:04.82, 3) Sydney Binder (AUB) 22:43.60, 4) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 23:26.37, 5) Ava Armbruster (FCY) 23:57.07, 6) Nia Crawford (FCY) 24:15.32, 7) Kyra Becker (AUB) 24:27.62, 8) Mylie Crawford (FCY) 25:07.66, 9) McKenzie Mott (AUB) 25:50.02, 10) Courtlyn Keeling (AUB) 26:02.90
E-M/WW Results
Valeriia Khromova 26:48.42 (13th), Bri Ross 27:34.23 (14th), Sara Kicak 29:47.91 (17th), Dakota Reiman 31:01.46 (18th)
Boys Team Results
Cornerstone Christian 14, Auburn 32, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 42, Falls City 57
Top Ten Results
1) Justin Sherman (CCA) 17:33.48, 2) Ashton Hughes (CCA) 17:52.66, 3) Landon Tarr (CCA) 18:20.82, 4) Triston Perry (AUB) 18:40.34, 5) Austin Patton (EMWW) 18:51.12, 6) Cuyler Aue (AUB) 19:26.63, 7) Matt Cover (EMWW) 19:27.23, 8) Quinton Lovett (CCA) 19:35.67, 9) Charlie Ketcherside (AUB) 19:49.41, 10) Benjamin Ehrenberg (CCA) 19:52.34
E-M/WW Varsity Results
Austin Patton 18:51.12 (5th), Matt Cover 19:27.23 (7th), Trevin McKenzie 20:04.20 (11th), Tucker Oehlerking 22:27.17 (21st), James Dean 22:54.18 (23rd), Caelan Wipf 24:55.08 (27th)
E-M/WW Junior Varsity Results
Jaden Brack 28:44.56 (17th)