Trailblazers collect medals at Auburn Invite

AUBURN – Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water runners experienced successful moments Tuesday at the Auburn Invite.

The Trailblazers traveled to Auburn Country Club for a meet that featured four programs. Cornerstone Christian, Falls City and Auburn joined E-M/WW for varsity and junior varsity races.

Auburn officials had originally planned to hold cross country races on Aug. 26, but they postponed action to Sept. 7 due to excessive heat conditions. Several schools that were slated to participate on Aug. 26 were unable to come to Auburn on the make-up date.

Both E-M/WW squads finished third in team standings. Valeriia Khromova led the E-M/WW girls with a 13th-place time of 26:48.42. Austin Patton and Matt Cover both finished in the top ten for the E-M/WW boys. Patton earned a fifth-place medal in 18:51.12 and Cover finished seventh in 19:27.23.

Girls Team Results

Falls City 17, Auburn 19, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 52, Cornerstone Christian no team score

Top Ten Results