Trailblazers, Lions run at Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN – Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water runners traveled north Thursday afternoon for races at Fort Calhoun.
The Lions and Trailblazers joined schools from across eastern Nebraska at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park. Teams competed on a course that featured steep climbs, paths through prairie grasses and views of the park’s historic fort.
Louisville’s Mira Fosmer earned a medal for the Lions with her 11th-place run of 22:07.50. Valeriia Khromova guided Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water with a 27th-place result of 25:22.90.
Three Cass County boys captured spots in the top 15. Jaxson Barnes (18:18.50, 9th) and Tyler Euans (18:19.30, 10th) paced Louisville during the afternoon. Austin Patton (18:25.80, 12th) earned an award for E-M/WW at the meet.
DC West (31 points) edged Arlington by one point for the girls team title. Fort Calhoun (26 points) defeated Arlington by eight points for the boys championship. Arlington’s Keelianne Green (18:47.70) and Nolan May (17:01.00) earned individual crowns for the Eagles.
Girls Team Results
DC West 31, Arlington 32, Papillion-La Vista South 46, Fort Calhoun 55, Platteview 63, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 103, College View Academy, Louisville, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Keelianne Green (ARL) 18:47.70, 2) Bethany Schumacher (PLVS) 20:40.40, 3) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 20:44.30, 4) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 20:49.80, 5) Hailey O’Daniel (ARL) 20:56.20, 6) Bria Bench (FTC) 21:06.50, 7) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 21:34.60, 8) Dala Drowne (FTC) 21:34.90, 9) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 21:37.90, 10) Maria Malousek (DCW) 21:58.70, 11) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 22:07.50, 12) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 22:14.50, 13) Whitney Wollberg (ARL) 22:31.20, 14) Mia Cooley (PLVS) 22:31.30, 15) Katie Carlson (CVA) 22:33.60
Louisville Results
Mira Fosmer 22:07.50 (11th), Charlee Peacock 23:13.80 (16th)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Valeriia Khromova 25:22.90 (27th), Bri Ross 26:30.20 (29th), Dakota Reiman 27:52.20 (31st), Lena Gardavior 31:12.40 (34th)
Boys Team Results
Fort Calhoun 26, Arlington 34, DC West 56, Papillion-La Vista South 79, Louisville 94, Platteview 100, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 123, Archbishop Bergan 128, Yutan 158, College View Academy no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Nolan May (ARL) 17:01.00, 2) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:03.20, 3) Parker Gaston (DCW) 17:14.20, 4) Ely Olberding (FTC) 17;27.30, 5) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 17:37.00, 6) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:41.70, 7) Kevin Flesner (ARL) 17:54.00, 8) Dallin Franzluebbers (ARL) 18:13.00, 9) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:18.50, 10) Tyler Euans (LOU) 18:19.30, 11) Travis Skelton (FTC) 18:25.20, 12) Austin Patton (EMWW) 18:25.80, 13) Matt Valenta (PLVS) 18:39.10, 14) Edward DeLashmutt (DCW) 18:39.30, 15) Johnathon Schwarte (FTC) 18:41.30
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:18.50 (9th), Tyler Euans 18:19.30 (10th), Caleb Thieman 20:27.30 (37th), Waylan Haworth 20:30.30 (38th), Chase Savage 20:37.70 (41st), Connor Linke 21:42.20 (48th)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 18:25.80 (12th), Trevin McKenzie 19:49.60 (31th), Matt Cover 19:50.50 (32nd), Tucker Oehlerking 21:44.90 (49th), Caelen Wipf 21:57.90 (50th), James Dean 22:36.10 (51st)