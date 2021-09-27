Trailblazers, Lions run at Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN – Louisville and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water runners traveled north Thursday afternoon for races at Fort Calhoun.

The Lions and Trailblazers joined schools from across eastern Nebraska at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park. Teams competed on a course that featured steep climbs, paths through prairie grasses and views of the park’s historic fort.

Louisville’s Mira Fosmer earned a medal for the Lions with her 11th-place run of 22:07.50. Valeriia Khromova guided Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water with a 27th-place result of 25:22.90.

Three Cass County boys captured spots in the top 15. Jaxson Barnes (18:18.50, 9th) and Tyler Euans (18:19.30, 10th) paced Louisville during the afternoon. Austin Patton (18:25.80, 12th) earned an award for E-M/WW at the meet.

DC West (31 points) edged Arlington by one point for the girls team title. Fort Calhoun (26 points) defeated Arlington by eight points for the boys championship. Arlington’s Keelianne Green (18:47.70) and Nolan May (17:01.00) earned individual crowns for the Eagles.

Girls Team Results