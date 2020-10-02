Trailblazers take part in Raymond Central Invite

VALPARAISO – Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water runners enjoyed one of their best days of the season Thursday at the Raymond Central Invite.

The Trailblazers journeyed to Wildwood Lake State Wildlife Area for five-kilometer contests against multiple schools. Both E-M/WW teams finished fifth in their respective races. The E-M/WW girls scored 69 points and the Trailblazers posted 91 points in the boys event.

E-M/WW co-head coach Charlie Cover said he was pleased with the outcome of the races. Three boys set personal-best marks during the day and two girls produced the best marks of their careers. Elizabeth Harder earned a 13th-place medal and Matt Cover secured a 15th-place medal for the Trailblazers.

“We ran extremely well since we ran at UNK on Monday,” Cover said. “Really proud of the way the kids came out and competed today.”

Harder highlighted the E-M/WW girls with a season-best time of 23:48.99. She vaulted into medal territory with a consistent pace throughout the afternoon.

Treva Wright (24:52.66) and MaKenzie Regler (26:08.21) also set season-best times at the meet. Sara Kicak and Bri Ross accomplished the same feat at the UNK Invite three days earlier.