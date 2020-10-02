Trailblazers take part in Raymond Central Invite

VALPARAISO – Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water runners enjoyed one of their best days of the season Thursday at the Raymond Central Invite.
The Trailblazers journeyed to Wildwood Lake State Wildlife Area for five-kilometer contests against multiple schools. Both E-M/WW teams finished fifth in their respective races. The E-M/WW girls scored 69 points and the Trailblazers posted 91 points in the boys event.
E-M/WW co-head coach Charlie Cover said he was pleased with the outcome of the races. Three boys set personal-best marks during the day and two girls produced the best marks of their careers. Elizabeth Harder earned a 13th-place medal and Matt Cover secured a 15th-place medal for the Trailblazers.
“We ran extremely well since we ran at UNK on Monday,” Cover said. “Really proud of the way the kids came out and competed today.”
Harder highlighted the E-M/WW girls with a season-best time of 23:48.99. She vaulted into medal territory with a consistent pace throughout the afternoon.
Treva Wright (24:52.66) and MaKenzie Regler (26:08.21) also set season-best times at the meet. Sara Kicak and Bri Ross accomplished the same feat at the UNK Invite three days earlier.
Cover returned to Cass County with a medal after posting a personal-best time of 19:31.47. He defeated the 16th-place finisher by four seconds to ensure an award.
Tucker Oehlerking (20:35.87), Rylan Packett (22:07.07) and Noah Hammons (27:38.39) also secured season-best marks at the RCHS Invite.
The girls race featured a photo finish between Palmyra freshman Emily Frey and Schuyler junior Marisol Deanda. Frey claimed first place in 20:31.49 and Deanda was second in 20:32.01. Centennial’s Clinton Turnbull (18:10.57) and Palmyra’s Drew Moyer (18:15.31) finished first and second in the boys race.
Girls Team Results
Norris 36, Palmyra 41, Schuyler 46, Bennington 62, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 69, Arlington 74, Lincoln North Star 104, Centennial, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Emily Frey (PLY) 20:31.49, 2) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 20:32.01, 3) Ava Palm (PLY) 21:31.78, 4) Madison Brandenburgh (CEN) 21:55.26, 5) Brynn Eckhart (ARL) 22:25.97, 6) Alekxa Olvera (SCH) 22:31.87, 7) Sophia Shultz (RCHS) 22:36.44, 8) Maya Hutzler (NOR) 22:57.42, 9) Elizabeth Morrison (ARL) 23:16.99, 10) Mia Bednar (NOR) 23:42.81, 11) Raegan Zetterman (NOR) 23:44.03, 12) Jenna Robinson (BEN) 23:46.46, 13) Elizabeth Harder (EMWW) 23:48.99, 14) Emma Robinson (BEN) 24:09.20, 15) Caydence Kuss (NOR) 24:23.95
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Elizabeth Harder 23:48.99 (13th), Treva Wright 24:52.66 (17th), Sara Kicak 25:07.01 (19th), MaKenzie Regler 26:08.21 (28th), Bri Ross 26:49.68 (31st), Dakota Reiman 29:16.35 (34th)
Boys Team Results
Bennington 24, Palmyra 34, Norris 36, Lincoln North Star 76, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 91, Arlington 99, Malcolm 105, Centennial, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Clinton Turnbull (CEN) 18:10.57, 2) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:15.31, 3) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:45.92, 4) Eli Gifford (BEN) 18:59.92, 5) Karter Nider (PLY) 19:02.68, 6) Payton Kramer (BEN) 19:06.22, 7) Jack Thompson (BEN) 19:08.92, 8) Mason Carlson (NOR) 19:14.72, 9) Ben Maendele (NOR) 19:19.61, 10) Cody Cyboron (NOR) 19:20.23, 11) Caden Boyer (BEN) 19:22.20, 12) Bradyn Wiley (LNS) 19:23.72, 13) Eli Van Brocklin (NOR) 19:27.30, 14) Eli College (BEN) 19:29.22, 15) Matt Cover (EMWW) 19:31.47
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Matt Cover 19:31.47 (15th), Tucker Oehlerking 20:35.87 (24th), Austin Patton 21:13.35 (27th), Rylan Packett 22:07.07 (34th), Jackson Flanagan 23:06.31 (38th), Noah Hammons 27:38.39 (41st)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!