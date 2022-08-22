Trojans take part in Freeman Invitational

LINCOLN – Weeping Water students on the Platteview co-op softball team traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for action in the Freeman Invite.

The Trojans took part in the tournament at Doris Bair Softball Complex. Platteview squared off with Lincoln Northwest, Falls City and South Sioux City during the morning and afternoon.

Lincoln Northwest 10, Platteview 4

Lincoln Northwest jumped ahead of the Trojans early in the day’s first game. The Falcons posted three runs on the board in the first inning and increased the gap to 8-1 in the next frame.

Khloe Hartman led Platteview’s offense with one single, one double, one triple and three runs. Grace Beaty produced one single, one run and one RBI for the team, and Kennedy Karschner tallied one single and one walk.

Beaty guided the Trojans with four defensive assists. She allowed seven hits and four earned runs during the game. She generated seven strikeouts in six innings in the circle.

Lincoln Northwest pitcher Kynzee McFadden registered 15 strikeouts in her six innings of work. She also produced three doubles and four RBI at the plate.

Lincoln NW 350 002 – 10 7 3

Platteview 101 002 – 4 2 3

Falls City 10, Platteview 2

Falls City stopped Platteview in the second game of the tournament. The Tigers built a 10-0 advantage after two innings and finished action after five complete frames.

Hartman had one single, one walk and one run for the Trojans. Beaty collected one single and one run and Reese Lingle and Mae Cyr each had one single. Karschner drove in one run and Annabelle Bergren drew one walk and was struck once by a pitch.

Hartman made four defensive assists for Platteview. Taylor Miller, Katie Fryar, Lingle, Bergren and Karschner each compiled one defensive assist.

Falls City 460 00 – 10 5 3

Platteview 002 00 – 2 4 2

South Sioux City 11, Platteview 9

South Sioux City edged Platteview in a game that lasted four innings due to time-limit rules. The Cardinals scored ten runs in the second inning and held off Platteview’s comeback attempt.

Karschner guided Platteview’s offense with a three-RBI home run. Beaty had one single, one RBI and two runs and was struck twice by pitches. Fryar posted one single, one walk and one RBI and Cyr added one single and one run. Alaina Nelson walked twice and had one RBI and Paisley Peklo posted one walk and one RBI.

Platteview is scheduled to play three times in the next four days. The Trojans will host Bellevue West at Springfield City Park today at 5:45 p.m. and will host Ashland-Greenwood at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The team will take on York at Weeping Water at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

South Sioux City 0 10 0 1 – 11 13 0

Platteview 4 5 0 0 – 9 11 1