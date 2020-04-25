Victor to play softball at Peru State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CONESTOGA – Jaelinn Victor was a cornerstone of Conestoga’s softball program this past season.

She will look to construct a similar level of success at Peru State College over the next four years.

Victor recently signed a letter of intent to continue her softball journey at Peru State. The CHS senior said she was excited about the prospects of playing at PSC.

“Peru’s coaches, staff and team made me feel very welcomed,” Victor said. “It felt like home. Everyone was so very nice and willing to talk to me about their experience and the expectations at Peru. I love that the campus was small and felt like family.

“The softball program felt like an easy transition from high school to college. I felt a perfect match with the coaches, program and players. Peru is also where my grandparents met and is very close to home which is definitely a plus.”

Conestoga head coach Sarah DeWispelare said Victor had played key roles for the Cougars in 2019. She served as a mentor to many underclassmen who were experiencing varsity softball for the first time. She also led the team in on-base percentage, runs batted in, triples and home runs.