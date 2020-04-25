Victor to play softball at Peru State

CONESTOGA – Jaelinn Victor was a cornerstone of Conestoga’s softball program this past season.
She will look to construct a similar level of success at Peru State College over the next four years.
Victor recently signed a letter of intent to continue her softball journey at Peru State. The CHS senior said she was excited about the prospects of playing at PSC.
“Peru’s coaches, staff and team made me feel very welcomed,” Victor said. “It felt like home. Everyone was so very nice and willing to talk to me about their experience and the expectations at Peru. I love that the campus was small and felt like family.
“The softball program felt like an easy transition from high school to college. I felt a perfect match with the coaches, program and players. Peru is also where my grandparents met and is very close to home which is definitely a plus.”
Conestoga head coach Sarah DeWispelare said Victor had played key roles for the Cougars in 2019. She served as a mentor to many underclassmen who were experiencing varsity softball for the first time. She also led the team in on-base percentage, runs batted in, triples and home runs.
“Jaelinn was important to us for several reasons last season,” DeWispelare said. “One of those was being a leader to the younger players and helping them improve their game. Another was that even if she wasn’t feeling super great, she would play for her team. Jaelinn has always been a strong leader and was such this past season for us.”
Victor moved into the starting lineup in 2018 and batted .272. She posted 15 hits, 11 runs, eight RBI, one double, one home run and a team-best 11 walks. She played in several outfield spots on defense.
Victor jumped into the CHS spotlight as a senior with a team-best .426 on-base percentage. She guided the Cougars with 15 RBI, three triples and three home runs and batted .370. She added 20 hits, 14 runs, four doubles, six walks and seven steals.
Victor moved to the right side of the infield on defense and was involved in a pair of double plays with her teammates. She ended the season with 12 defensive assists and 51 putouts. She earned a spot on the All-East Central Nebraska Conference second team for her efforts.
Victor said the camaraderie and competition of softball have been primary reasons for her interest in the sport.
“I love softball period,” Victor said. “I just don’t like it, I love it. I have been playing softball since I was four or five years old. I have a passion for the game that is year-round. I love the competition, the adrenaline, the cheering of fans and teammates, and the overall family feel that coaches, teammates, parents and fans have for the game. It is a rush for me.”
Victor will major in kinesiology at Peru State. She has earned academic honors at Conestoga and has been involved in choir, softball and track and field.
