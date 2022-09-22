Volleyball teams compete against area opponents

Volleyball teams from four Cass County schools stepped on area courts Tuesday for matches with Nebraska programs.

Elmwood-Murdock 2, Cedar Bluffs 1

Elmwood-Murdock rolled past Cedar Bluffs 25-8, 25-14, 25-13 at Cedar Bluffs. The Knights made 29 kills and 35 digs against the Wildcats.

Tatum Backemeyer gave the Knights a boost with spotless serving work. She finished a perfect 23-of-23 at the line with five aces. Backemeyer also made nine digs, three assists and 11 serve receptions.

Jordan Vogler made an impression on Cedar Bluffs defenders with her serving. She finished 16-of-17 at the stripe with seven aces. Vogler also hammered home 11 kills on 28 swings and made ten digs and nine serve receptions.

Laney Frahm dished out 20 assists and added one serve reception, two digs, four kills and one ace. Madie Justesen pocketed three assists, four serve receptions, seven digs and one kill. She also helped the team with one ace in her 9-of-10 performance.

Brooke Goudie registered five kills and three digs, Annie Backemeyer tallied four kills and one solo block and Charley Hanes posted four kills, one solo block and one assist. Cassidy Callaway made one dig and two serve receptions, Zoe Zierott had one serve reception and Riley Gordon and Ava Hohman each had one dig. Brooklyn Mans went 1-of-1 serving for the team.

Elmwood-Murdock will have a week off before resuming the season in a Sept. 27 triangular at Syracuse. The Knights will play Syracuse at 5 p.m. and Palmyra at 6 p.m.

Louisville 3, Arlington 1

Louisville athletes captured a 25-7, 20-25, 25-9, 25-18 triumph in front of their home fans. The Lions dominated the Eagles in game one and rebounded with a convincing victory in game three. The team then stopped Arlington from continuing the match in game four.

Lizzie Podrazo showcased her powerful swing with a major night at the net for Louisville. She connected on 14 kills and had a .609 hitting percentage. She went 23-of-23 on her attacks and gave the Lions kills at several key points in the match. Podrazo also finished 12-of-12 serving with one ace and added one solo block.

Sagan Leach played a key role in the victory with four aces in her 22-of-22 serving effort. She also posted 13 digs, one assist and 23 serve receptions. Ella Culver generated 27 assists and 11 digs and went 13-of-13 serving with two aces, and Catalina Jones notched six kills, ten digs and five serve receptions. Jones added one ace in her 15-of-15 serving performance.

McKenna McCaulley made seven digs, launched three kills and produced two aces in a 20-of-23 serving night. Ava Culver collected four aces, one kill, 16 digs and four serve receptions, and Wyleigh Bateman made four serve receptions, one assist and four digs for the Lions.

Finley Meisinger dialed up five kills for Louisville in the victory. Kelsey Haynes chipped in two digs and three serve receptions for the team.

Louisville will host the Louisville Invite on Saturday. The Lions will face DC West in the first round at 9 a.m.

Falls City 2, Weeping Water 1

Weeping Water traveled to Falls City for a triangular with the Tigers and Freeman. Falls City edged Weeping Water 23-25, 25-22, 25-16.

Brinkley McAdams gave the Indians a big serving performance with five aces in her 19-of-20 night. She also produced a triple-double of ten kills, 18 digs and 22 serve receptions.

Sammi Burch pocketed eight kills and a .353 hitting percentage at the net. She also made two solo and four assisted blocks and collected five digs and one serve reception.

Haylee Stackpole tallied 13 assists, two serve receptions and nine digs for Weeping Water, and Kallie Brack ended the match with 24 digs and one serve reception. Alexis Mogensen went 9-of-9 serving with one ace and made two kills, eight digs and seven assisted blocks, and Kali Miller had three kills, 17 digs and two serve receptions.

Emily Ridge produced six solo and three assisted blocks at the net. She also made two digs and one kill in the match.

Freeman 2, Weeping Water 0

Freeman collected a 25-12, 25-10 triumph over the Indians. The Falcons limited Weeping Water to eight kills in the league match.

Riley Hiller and Ridge led Weeping Water’s offense with two kills apiece. Ridge added two solo blocks and Hiller made two digs and one assisted block. Brack collected 19 digs and Stackpole made five assists, four digs and one ace.

Katie Mogensen, Alexis Mogensen, Miller and Burch each made one kill. Katie Mogensen added six digs and five serve receptions, Alexis Mogensen made eight serve receptions and five digs and Burch had two solo blocks and two digs. Miller pocketed nine digs and three serve receptions on defense.

McAdams chipped in six serve receptions and four digs for Weeping Water’s defense.

WWHS will play in the Louisville Invite on Saturday. The Indians will begin the tournament at 9 a.m. against Omaha Mercy.

York Triangular

Plattsmouth traveled to York for a triangular with York and Malcolm. The Blue Devils competed in the evening’s first two matches.

York collected a 25-17, 25-15 victory and Malcolm stopped Plattsmouth 25-7, 25-23. Malcolm later rallied past York 21-25, 25-21, 25-15 in the night’s final matchup.

Plattsmouth will host Louisville tonight in a 7 p.m. Senior Night match.