Volleyball teams compete against area opponents

Volleyball athletes from Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth squared off with area opponents Tuesday night on local courts.

Raymond Central 3, Louisville 0

Louisville hosted the Mustangs in a Homecoming Week match. Raymond Central held off several LHS comeback attempts to win 25-17, 25-23, 25-22.

Sagan Leach helped the Lions in multiple categories. She finished 12-of-13 serving with three aces, made two assists and pocketed 13 digs and 25 serve receptions.

Lizzie Podrazo gave Louisville scoring production with seven kills on 18 swings, and Ava Culver delivered six kills, ten digs and six serve receptions. Culver also finished 11-of-11 serving with three aces.

Finley Meisinger went 13-of-15 serving with three aces and added one kill, and Catalina Jones enjoyed a perfect 14-of-14 serving effort with one ace. Jones also made seven digs, six serve receptions and two kills.

McKenna McCaulley delivered two kills, two digs, two assists and three serve receptions, Ella Culver tallied 13 digs and 13 assists and Kelsey Haynes made eight serve receptions and nine digs. Wyleigh Bateman made four digs and five serve receptions and Paige Teller saw court time for the team.

Palmyra 2, Conestoga 0

Conestoga traveled to Mead for a triangular with Palmyra and Mead. Palmyra defeated the Cougars 25-8, 25-17 in the first match of the evening.

The Panthers capitalized on strong serving during the contest. The team finished 47-of-49 at the line with 13 aces. Seniors Libbie Ball and Maddie Busch did much of the damage with five aces apiece. Ball went 14-of-14 and Busch ended the match 11-of-11 serving.

Individual statistics for Conestoga were not available.

Mead 2, Conestoga 1

Mead edged the Cougars 22-25, 25-15, 25-20 in the final matchup of the triangular.

Stella Charles and Emily Kuhr each had spotless nights for Mead at the service line. Charles finished 15-of-15 with two aces and Kuhr went 13-of-13 with one ace. Janie Munter guided the Raiders at the net with seven kills.

DC West 3, Plattsmouth 0

Plattsmouth journeyed to DC West for a matchup with the Falcons. DC West took down Plattsmouth 25-9, 25-9, 25-16.

The Falcons created many scoring opportunities with their serving abilities. The team finished 71-of-73 at the line with 18 aces. Anna Borner led the serving effort with six aces in her 16-of-16 night. Aubree Liss finished 21-of-21 with four aces and Nora Wurtz tallied four aces in her 16-of-17 performance.

Wurtz led DC West’s offense with 12 kills on 20 swings. Keira Murdock posted seven kills on 13 attempts and Liss added four kills in the victory.

Individual statistics for Plattsmouth were not available.