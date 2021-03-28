Warriors edge PHS in eight innings

WAHOO – Plattsmouth baseball players went extra innings Saturday afternoon during their conference game in Wahoo.
Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran was able to survive Plattsmouth’s challenge with several late runs on the diamond.
The Warriors stopped the Blue Devils 9-8 in eight innings. W/BN/LL kept the game going with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and scored twice in the final frame. The team collected four unearned runs on six PHS errors during the day.
Plattsmouth (3-2) began the game on a positive note. The Blue Devils jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the second inning and went up 3-1 in the next frame. The team then fought back against a W/BN/LL outburst in the fourth. PHS went ahead 6-5 in the fifth and entered the seventh inning up 7-5.
The Blue Devils put themselves in position to win by scoring a solo run in the top of the eighth. The Warriors improved to 4-3 by tacking on two runs in their final trip to the plate.
Max Waters helped the Blue Devils with a two-run home run. Trent Elshire reached base four times, scored once and had one RBI. He reached on one double, one single, one walk and one error.
Sam Campin collected two singles and one run and Adam Eggert posted two singles, one run, one RBI and one sacrifice fly. He also reached base once after being struck by a pitch. T.J. Fitzpatrick was productive on the basepaths with three runs. He reached on two errors, one double and one walk.
Colton Rankin pocketed two RBI and one hit-by-pitch, and Drew Iverson tallied one single, one run and one walk for the Blue Devils. Ethan Coleman delivered one single, one RBI and one walk and Evan Miller reached once on a fielder’s choice.
Waters, Campin and Caden Hinton pitched for Plattsmouth. Waters worked two innings and allowed two hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Campin pitched five innings and allowed four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Hinton tossed one-third of an inning and allowed two hits and one walk.
The Blue Devils will continue their busy early stretch of the season with two home games this week. Plattsmouth will host Elkhorn Mt. Michael at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Blair at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Plattsmouth 021 031 01 – 8 10 6
W/BN/LL 010 400 22 – 9 8 4