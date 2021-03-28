Warriors edge PHS in eight innings

WAHOO – Plattsmouth baseball players went extra innings Saturday afternoon during their conference game in Wahoo.

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran was able to survive Plattsmouth’s challenge with several late runs on the diamond.

The Warriors stopped the Blue Devils 9-8 in eight innings. W/BN/LL kept the game going with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and scored twice in the final frame. The team collected four unearned runs on six PHS errors during the day.

Plattsmouth (3-2) began the game on a positive note. The Blue Devils jumped ahead 2-0 in the top of the second inning and went up 3-1 in the next frame. The team then fought back against a W/BN/LL outburst in the fourth. PHS went ahead 6-5 in the fifth and entered the seventh inning up 7-5.

The Blue Devils put themselves in position to win by scoring a solo run in the top of the eighth. The Warriors improved to 4-3 by tacking on two runs in their final trip to the plate.

Max Waters helped the Blue Devils with a two-run home run. Trent Elshire reached base four times, scored once and had one RBI. He reached on one double, one single, one walk and one error.