Weeping Water advances to playoffs against OCA

BENNINGTON – Weeping Water ended the regular season with a winning flourish Friday night during a high-scoring district game.

The Indians ran past Omaha Christian Academy 78-24 at Bennington Elementary School. The Indians built a 38-0 lead after one quarter and went up 62-8 at the break. The team tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter against OCA (1-7).

Riggs Wilson collected two rushing touchdowns and Keegan McDonald, Lukas Gage, Cole Essary and Tucker Bickford each had one rushing touchdown. Wilson added a pair of touchdown throws for 101 yards during his 3-of-3 night.

McDonald ended the game with 91 yards on three carries. Bickford gained 58 yards on ten rushing attempts, Essary posted 55 yards on two rushing attempts and Luke Harms gained 54 yards on nine carries.

Wilson produced 32 yards on two carries, Gage gained 22 yards on two rushing tries and John Ridge had one carry for two yards. Sayler Rhodes caught two receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown, and McDonald hauled in one touchdown pass for 48 yards.

Ethan Essary returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown, and Hayden Nash ran back a kickoff 49 yards into the end zone. The Indians ended the evening with 314 rushing yards, 101 receiving yards and ten touchdowns.

Ridge, Nathaniel Keene and Dylan Miller each recovered one fumble and Brayden Harms caused one OCA fumble. Rhodes and Logan March each knocked down one pass and Brayden Harms and Brennan DeMike each registered one sack.

Brayden Harms helped Weeping Water’s defense with two solo and seven assisted tackles. Rhodes and Ethan Essary each made four solo and four assisted tackles, Keene pocketed three solo and three assisted tackles and March collected six assisted tackles.

Cole Essary had one solo and three assisted stops and Luke Harms, Miller, Holden Essary and Gus McGill all made one solo tackle. DeMike finished with four tackles and Nash made three tackles for the team.

Weeping Water (4-4) will begin the Class D-1 playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 20. The 14th-seeded Indians will travel to Stromsburg to play third-seeded Cross County (8-0). The teams will begin their first-round game at 7 p.m.

Weeping Water 38 24 16 0 – 78

OCA 0 8 8 8 – 24