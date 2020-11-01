Weeping Water athletes capture league softball awards

WEEPING WATER – League softball officials recognized five Weeping Water teenagers for their work on the diamond with postseason awards this week.

East Central Nebraska Conference members released lists of All-ECNC softball players for the 2020 season. League coaches named athletes from Auburn, Falls City, Freeman, Malcolm and Weeping Water to first, second and honorable mention teams.

WWHS junior Keatyn Harrah was selected to the ECNC first team. She led Weeping Water’s offense with a .506 batting average and .534 on-base percentage. She posted 42 hits, 11 doubles, five home runs, 28 runs batted in, six runs scored and four walks.

Harrah also helped the Indians behind the plate in her role as catcher. She produced a .979 fielding percentage with 124 putouts and 19 defensive assists. She threw out seven runners trying to steal bases.

Senior Reba Wilson and junior Kiera Brack were named to the ECNC second team.

Wilson batted .326 and had a .373 on-base percentage. She generated 31 hits, nine doubles, nine RBI, 27 runs scored and seven walks. She became Weeping Water’s all-time career doubles leader with 25. She collected 16 doubles for the former Cass County Central co-op program her first three years and nine for Weeping Water this season.