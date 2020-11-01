 Skip to main content
Weeping Water athletes capture league softball awards
Weeping Water athletes capture league softball awards

2020 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Softball Selections from Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – League softball officials recognized five Weeping Water teenagers for their work on the diamond with postseason awards this week.

East Central Nebraska Conference members released lists of All-ECNC softball players for the 2020 season. League coaches named athletes from Auburn, Falls City, Freeman, Malcolm and Weeping Water to first, second and honorable mention teams.

WWHS junior Keatyn Harrah was selected to the ECNC first team. She led Weeping Water’s offense with a .506 batting average and .534 on-base percentage. She posted 42 hits, 11 doubles, five home runs, 28 runs batted in, six runs scored and four walks.

Harrah also helped the Indians behind the plate in her role as catcher. She produced a .979 fielding percentage with 124 putouts and 19 defensive assists. She threw out seven runners trying to steal bases.

Senior Reba Wilson and junior Kiera Brack were named to the ECNC second team.

Wilson batted .326 and had a .373 on-base percentage. She generated 31 hits, nine doubles, nine RBI, 27 runs scored and seven walks. She became Weeping Water’s all-time career doubles leader with 25. She collected 16 doubles for the former Cass County Central co-op program her first three years and nine for Weeping Water this season.

Wilson was also a major influence for the Indians in the field. She made 54 defensive assists and 50 putouts as the team’s shortstop. She was involved in eight double plays during the season.

Brack delivered a .345 batting average and .439 on-base percentage for the Indians. She collected 29 hits, three doubles, one triple, one home run, 12 RBI, 21 runs and 13 walks. She posted a .952 fielding percentage with 27 defensive assists, 33 putouts and two double plays.

Brack also helped the team with her work in the pitching circle. She finished 12-14 with a 5.53 earned run average. She started 25 games, threw 16 complete games and appeared in all 30 of Weeping Water’s contests. Brack tossed 143 innings and had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 111-50.

Juniors Zoe Houston and Brooklyn Rathe were named to the honorable mention squad.

Houston batted .333 and posted a .429 on-base percentage. She collected 24 hits, ten doubles, 21 RBI, 22 runs and 12 walks.

Houston made 21 defensive assists and 33 putouts in her role as the team’s second baseman. She was involved in one double play for the Indians.

Rathe generated a .308 batting average and .413 on-base percentage at the plate. She delivered 24 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 19 RBI, 17 runs and 13 walks.

Rathe gave the squad leadership on the diamond with a .959 fielding percentage. She made 136 putouts at first base and collected four defensive assists. She was involved in six double plays during the season.

All-ECNC Softball First Team

Kylie Allen – Auburn – Senior

Jaeleigh Darnell – Auburn – Junior

Leah Grant – Auburn – Junior

Harmony Franke – Auburn – Junior

Kloey Johnson – Freeman – Freshman

Abbi Arroyo – Malcolm – Junior

Alanea Babb – Malcolm – Sophomore

Alyssa Fortik – Malcolm – Sophomore

Keatyn Harrah – Weeping Water – Junior

All-ECNC Softball Second Team

Melody Billings – Auburn – Junior

Madison Jones – Falls City – Sophomore

Mikayla Lempka – Freeman – Senior

Paige Mahler – Freeman – Sophomore

Dakota Haner – Freeman – Freshman

Ava Helms – Malcolm – Freshman

JoJo Holliday – Malcolm – Junior

Kiera Brack – Weeping Water – Junior

Reba Wilson – Weeping Water – Senior

All-ECNC Softball Honorable Mention Team

Sara Black – Falls City – Senior

Kacy Brewer – Falls City – Sophomore

Courtney McClintock – Falls City – Junior

Elyse Poppe – Falls City – Sophomore

Paige Hemminger – Freeman – Senior

Zoe Houston – Weeping Water – Junior

Brooklyn Rathe – Weeping Water – Junior

Tags

