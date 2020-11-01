Weeping Water athletes capture league softball awards

WEEPING WATER – League softball officials recognized five Weeping Water teenagers for their work on the diamond with postseason awards this week.
East Central Nebraska Conference members released lists of All-ECNC softball players for the 2020 season. League coaches named athletes from Auburn, Falls City, Freeman, Malcolm and Weeping Water to first, second and honorable mention teams.
WWHS junior Keatyn Harrah was selected to the ECNC first team. She led Weeping Water’s offense with a .506 batting average and .534 on-base percentage. She posted 42 hits, 11 doubles, five home runs, 28 runs batted in, six runs scored and four walks.
Harrah also helped the Indians behind the plate in her role as catcher. She produced a .979 fielding percentage with 124 putouts and 19 defensive assists. She threw out seven runners trying to steal bases.
Senior Reba Wilson and junior Kiera Brack were named to the ECNC second team.
Wilson batted .326 and had a .373 on-base percentage. She generated 31 hits, nine doubles, nine RBI, 27 runs scored and seven walks. She became Weeping Water’s all-time career doubles leader with 25. She collected 16 doubles for the former Cass County Central co-op program her first three years and nine for Weeping Water this season.
Wilson was also a major influence for the Indians in the field. She made 54 defensive assists and 50 putouts as the team’s shortstop. She was involved in eight double plays during the season.
Brack delivered a .345 batting average and .439 on-base percentage for the Indians. She collected 29 hits, three doubles, one triple, one home run, 12 RBI, 21 runs and 13 walks. She posted a .952 fielding percentage with 27 defensive assists, 33 putouts and two double plays.
Brack also helped the team with her work in the pitching circle. She finished 12-14 with a 5.53 earned run average. She started 25 games, threw 16 complete games and appeared in all 30 of Weeping Water’s contests. Brack tossed 143 innings and had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 111-50.
Juniors Zoe Houston and Brooklyn Rathe were named to the honorable mention squad.
Houston batted .333 and posted a .429 on-base percentage. She collected 24 hits, ten doubles, 21 RBI, 22 runs and 12 walks.
Houston made 21 defensive assists and 33 putouts in her role as the team’s second baseman. She was involved in one double play for the Indians.
Rathe generated a .308 batting average and .413 on-base percentage at the plate. She delivered 24 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 19 RBI, 17 runs and 13 walks.
Rathe gave the squad leadership on the diamond with a .959 fielding percentage. She made 136 putouts at first base and collected four defensive assists. She was involved in six double plays during the season.
All-ECNC Softball First Team
Kylie Allen – Auburn – Senior
Jaeleigh Darnell – Auburn – Junior
Leah Grant – Auburn – Junior
Harmony Franke – Auburn – Junior
Kloey Johnson – Freeman – Freshman
Abbi Arroyo – Malcolm – Junior
Alanea Babb – Malcolm – Sophomore
Alyssa Fortik – Malcolm – Sophomore
Keatyn Harrah – Weeping Water – Junior
All-ECNC Softball Second Team
Melody Billings – Auburn – Junior
Madison Jones – Falls City – Sophomore
Mikayla Lempka – Freeman – Senior
Paige Mahler – Freeman – Sophomore
Dakota Haner – Freeman – Freshman
Ava Helms – Malcolm – Freshman
JoJo Holliday – Malcolm – Junior
Kiera Brack – Weeping Water – Junior
Reba Wilson – Weeping Water – Senior
All-ECNC Softball Honorable Mention Team
Sara Black – Falls City – Senior
Kacy Brewer – Falls City – Sophomore
Courtney McClintock – Falls City – Junior
Elyse Poppe – Falls City – Sophomore
Paige Hemminger – Freeman – Senior
Zoe Houston – Weeping Water – Junior
Brooklyn Rathe – Weeping Water – Junior
