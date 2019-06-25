SYRACUSE – Athletes on the Weeping Water White softball team competed three times on the diamond this week during league tournament action.
The Indians traveled to Syracuse Sports Complex for the Southeast Nebraska Girls Softball League Tournament. Weeping Water White played in the 18-and-under bracket Monday and Tuesday evenings. The Indians finished their season 7-7.
Lincoln Chaos 7, Weeping Water White 1
Members of the Lincoln Chaos kept Weeping Water White from enjoying a peaceful time on the diamond Monday night.
The Chaos stopped the Indians 7-1 in the first round of the tournament. The team finished with 11 hits and scored the first seven runs of the game.
The Chaos increased their early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning. The team scored on two singles and one double in the frame.
Lincoln increased the gap to 7-0 in the fourth. The Chaos capitalized on a pair of errors to collect their insurance runs.
Weeping Water White got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. Chrystal Meyer drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a throwing error. She then scored on an infield error with one out.
Meyer, Addi Bickford and Grace Cave all drew walks and Karley Ridge reached on a fielder’s choice and infield error.
Lincoln Chaos 202 30 — 7 11 2
Weeping Water White 000 01 — 1 0 3
Weeping Water White 14, Syracuse 2
Weeping Water White dominated Tuesday's game from the opening inning. The Indians scored eight runs in the first frame and added three runs in each of the next two stanzas. The game was called due to mercy rule after three innings.
Reba Wilson drove in three runs and Bickford and Reagan Aronson each had two RBI. Aronson, Meyer and Peyton Barrett all tallied two hits and Grace Cave and Josie Cave each walked once.
Meyer tossed all three innings for the Indians. She struck out four Syracuse batters and surrendered one hit.
Syracuse 011 - 2 1 0
Weeping Water White 833 - 14 10 1
Palmyra/Bennet Blue 9, Weeping Water White 6
Both teams began the game with high-cylinder offenses. Palmyra/Bennet Blue scored four times in the second inning and Weeping Water White produced five runs in the first two frames.
The Panthers continued to find success at the plate the remainder of the night. The team scored twice in the third inning and increased its lead to 8-5 in the fourth. Palmyra/Bennet Blue added an insurance run in the top of the fifth.
Wilson guided Weeping Water White's offense from her leadoff spot in the lineup. She drove in three runs for the Indians.
Palmyra/Bennet Blue 042 21 - 9 11 1
Weeping Water White 140 10 - 6 9 2