WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water wrestlers collected several victories this week during a pair of events on the mat.
Weeping Water 36, Oakland-Craig 36
Weeping Water welcomed Oakland-Craig to town Thursday night for a dual. The 30-minute event took place at Weeping Water Activities Center.
The Indians and Knights ended the dual deadlocked at 36-36. Weeping Water claimed the victory by tiebreaker criteria. Weeping Water won four matches by forfeit and Oakland-Craig had two forfeit victories.
Jason Burch, Langdon Kohn, Marcus Cave, MaKayla Regler, Matt Cover and Nolan Blevins posted points for Weeping Water. Kohn pinned his opponent in 29 seconds and Blevins delivered a pin in 3:36. Burch, Cave, Regler and Cover won by forfeit.
152 – Jason Burch (WW) won by forfeit
160 – Both open
170 – Tom Maline (OC) won by forfeit
182 – Jarron Metzler (OC) pinned Kole Brack (WW), 5:40
195 – Langdon Kohn (WW) pinned Landon Hilliard (OC), 0:29
220 – Laurence Brands (OC) won by forfeit
285 – Marcus Cave (WW) won by forfeit
106 – Trenton Arlt (OC) pinned Lukas Gage (WW), 1:14
113 – Carter Bousquet (OC) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 1:24
120 – MaKayla Regler (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit
132 – Both open
138 – Nolan Blevins (WW) pinned Lucas Hilliard (OC), 3:36
145 – Tavis Uhing (OC) pinned Tyler Essary (WW), 3:48
Cross County Invite
Weeping Water had been scheduled to host the Weeping Water Invite on Friday, but winter weather forced school officials to postpone the tournament. They have rescheduled the tournament for Saturday, Feb. 8. Action will begin at 2 p.m. at Weeping Water Activities Center.
Five Indians went to the Cross County Bob Orsborn Classic on Saturday. Nolan Blevins, Tyler Essary, Jason Burch, Kole Brack and Marcus Cave helped Weeping Water place seventh in the 17-team tournament with 149.5 points. All five athletes produced points during the day.
Cave reached a major career milestone with his 150th victory. He won the 285-pound championship with three pins, one forfeit victory and one decision. He improved to 28-3.
Blevins duplicated the golden performance at 132 pounds. He pinned his first two opponents and defeated Twin River’s Beau Zoucha 11-2 in the semifinals.
Blevins (23-6) took on previously-undefeated Quentyn Frank (19-1) of Amherst in the finals. Blevins defeated Frank 4-3 to win the championship.
Burch (20-4) earned fourth place at 152 pounds, Brack (16-17) placed sixth at 170 pounds and Essary (14-14) posted eighth place at 145 pounds.
Team Results
Central City 283.5, Amherst 227.5, Twin River 199, Cross County/Osceola 172.5, Norfolk Catholic 165, Minden 153.5, Weeping Water 149.5, St. Paul 125.5, High Plains Community 93, Nebraska Christian 87.5, Doniphan-Trumbull 86, David City JV 75, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 60, Friend 40.5, Lincoln Lutheran 20, South Central Unified District #5 12, Dorchester 8
Weeping Water Results
132 – Nolan Blevins (1st)
Pinned Cole Holman (FRI) 0:42, pinned Ethan Underwood (DCJV) 2:29, maj. dec. Beau Zoucha (TWR) 11-2, dec. Quentyn Frank (AMH) 4-3
145 – Tyler Essary (8th)
Pinned Brandt Leech (HTRS) 2:46, pinned Ty Racek (CCO) 0:57, pinned by Tanner Schneiderheinz (CCY) 1:50, pinned by Christian Wick (AMH) 0:42, tech fall by Jack Baptista (FRI) 16-1 (4:07)
152 – Jason Burch (4th)
Maj. dec. Traiton Nelson (STP) 11-0, pinned Andy Maloley (HTRS) 0:45, dec. Bryce Sutton (CCY) 6-5, pinned by Alex Banuelos (MIN) 3:37, forfeit to Elijah Green (NCH)
170 – Kole Brack (6th)
Pinned Brayden Peetz (STP) 4:11, dec. by Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 6-5, pinned Rocco Gehring (TWR) 3:53, dec. by Jaron Brown (MIN) 7-3
285 – Marcus Cave (1st)
Pinned Chase Krafka (DCJV) 1:50, pinned Jaxon Taubenheim (AMH) 0:59, won by medical forfeit over James Kaslon (STP), pinned Gunner Bailey (CCY) 0:55, dec. Jake Ingwersen (DCJV) 4-3