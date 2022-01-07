Weeping Water athletes earn wrestling medals

COLUMBUS – Weeping Water athletes turned their trip to the Norm Manstedt Girls Invite into a winning excursion Thursday.

The Indians captured tenth place in the tournament with 50 points. Athletes from 40 Nebraska schools journeyed to Central Community College in Columbus for the event. School officials from High Plains Community arranged the tournament.

Weeping Water senior Raelyn Wilson highlighted the team’s day with a championship at 107 pounds. Wilson improved her season mark to 25-2 with three pins and one decision.

Wilson pinned Platteview’s Mel Ostrander and Minden’s Myia Hofaker in the first period of their matches. She then pinned Schuyler’s Sinai Sanchez in 2:17 before battling Lily Gomez of Red Cloud/Blue Hill in the finals. Wilson edged Gomez 4-2 to earn the title.

Riley Hohn (100 pounds) and Libby Sutton (138) both reached the semifinals of their weight classes. Sutton (23-4) went 4-1 during the day and finished third. Amherst’s Reagen Gallaway (21-0) stopped Sutton in the semifinals, but she rebounded with a 5-4 decision over Wahoo’s Jessi Hasenkamp.

Hohn (17-6) pinned her first two opponents before running into Scribner-Snyder’s Nattlie Hull (12-5) in the semifinals. Grand Island’s Sandra Gutierrez (14-6) pinned Hohn in the final period of their third-place match.

Taylor Miller (145) and Bridget Murdoch (185) earned medals in the junior varsity division of the tournament. Miller captured a third-place honor with three victories. Murdoch swept all five of her opponents to bring home a first-place award.

Team Results

Grand Island 117, Pierce 110.5, Schuyler 93, Wahoo 74, Norfolk 71, Grand Island Northwest 63, Amherst 62, Aurora 58, Yutan 56, Weeping Water 50, Winnebago 47, Minden 46.5, Omaha Westside 45, Millard South 38, O’Neill 38, Stanton 37, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 32, Scribner-Snyder 32, Platteview 30.5, Columbus 28, Omaha Burke 23.5, Ord 23, Battle Creek 22.5, Valentine 22, Crofton 21, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 20, Norfolk Catholic 18, Crete 17, Bellevue East 16.5, Boone Central 15.5, Wisner-Pilger 13, Arcadia/Loup City 9, Adams Central 8, Elgin Public/Pope John 5, Centura 4, Fullerton 4, High Plains Community 2, Cedar Bluffs 0, Chadron 0, Quad County Northeast 0

Weeping Water Results

100 – Riley Hohn (4th)

Pinned Mia Sackville (PRC) 1:01, pinned Ieilou Guerrero (PLV) 5:35, pinned by Nattlie Hull (SCS) 5:20, pinned by Sandra Gutierrez (GRI) 4:59

107 – Raelyn Wilson (1st)

Pinned Mel Ostrander (PLV) 0:30, pinned Myia Hofaker (MIN) 0:28, pinned Sinai Sanchez (SCH) 2:17, dec. Lily Gomez (RCBH) 4-2

138 – Libby Sutton (3rd)

Dec. Grace Koch (NFC) 5-1, dec. Koryn Kline (OHS) 8-4, pinned Emma Harb (GINW) 5:40, pinned by Reagen Gallaway (AMH) 0:11, dec. Jessi Hasenkamp (WAH) 5-4

145 JV – Taylor Miller (3rd)

Pinned Samantha Torres (GRI) 0:33, pinned Alice Nolan (CRT) 0:54, pinned by Naomi Sohriakoff (MSO) 5:31, maj. dec. by Stephanie Rodriquez (SCH) 18-9, pinned Casey Koch (NOR) 2:03

185 JV – Bridget Murdoch (1st)

Pinned Taylea Spears (BRLD) 3:38, pinned Cheyenne Vahl (MIN) 1:31, pinned Gwen Vinson (MSO) 3:08, medical forfeit over Alexis Perez (GRI), pinned Kira Vavra (PRC) 2:18

