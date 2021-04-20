Weeping Water athletes honored with state proclamation

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water girls basketball players made local residents smile in March when they won the program’s first state championship.

They made many people smile again Monday morning when they accepted a permanent place in state history books.

State Senator Robert Clements congratulated members of the team with a framed copy of Legislative Resolution 80 at Weeping Water Activities Center. Players and coaches took part in the special ceremony in front of fellow students.

Members of the 107th Legislature of Nebraska passed the resolution on April 13. The official proclamation stated that “such a team achievement is made possible through the support of teachers, administrators, parents and the community.” It also said “the Legislature recognizes the academic, athletic and artistic achievements of the youth of our state.”

Weeping Water finished 24-5 and capped its championship year with a sterling run through the postseason. The team defeated Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 55-45 in the first round of the Class D-1 State Tournament, and the Indians took down Hartington Cedar Catholic 51-50 in overtime in the semifinals.