Weeping Water athletes host pair of opponents

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes faced a pair of opponents this week during a triangular at Weeping Water Activities Center.

The Indians hosted Lewiston and Omaha Christian Academy for an evening of volleyball action. OCA improved its season mark to 17-2 after winning both matches on Thursday. Lewiston moved to 7-12 and Weeping Water improved to 8-15.

Weeping Water 2, Lewiston 1

Weeping Water took down the Tigers 25-9, 25-12. The Indians stayed ahead of Lewiston with strong serving. WWHS finished 60-of-64 at the line with seven aces.

Brinkley McAdams helped Weeping Water with three aces in her 15-of-16 performance. She also had one kill, two solo blocks, three digs and four serve receptions. Karley Ridge delivered 19 serve receptions, 13 digs, four kills and one solo block, and Riley Hiller finished 12-of-13 at the service line with two aces. She also made seven digs and one solo block.