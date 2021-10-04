Weeping Water athletes host pair of opponents

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes faced a pair of opponents this week during a triangular at Weeping Water Activities Center.
The Indians hosted Lewiston and Omaha Christian Academy for an evening of volleyball action. OCA improved its season mark to 17-2 after winning both matches on Thursday. Lewiston moved to 7-12 and Weeping Water improved to 8-15.
Weeping Water 2, Lewiston 1
Weeping Water took down the Tigers 25-9, 25-12. The Indians stayed ahead of Lewiston with strong serving. WWHS finished 60-of-64 at the line with seven aces.
Brinkley McAdams helped Weeping Water with three aces in her 15-of-16 performance. She also had one kill, two solo blocks, three digs and four serve receptions. Karley Ridge delivered 19 serve receptions, 13 digs, four kills and one solo block, and Riley Hiller finished 12-of-13 at the service line with two aces. She also made seven digs and one solo block.
Sammi Burch paced the Indians at the net with seven kills. She finished 9-of-9 serving and added three solo blocks, three digs and six serve receptions. Abby Meeske posted 18 assists, one kill, one ace and eight digs, and Lexi Mogensen delivered three kills, one ace, one solo block, seven digs and five serve receptions. Meeske and Mogensen each went 9-of-9 serving.
Kalison Miller provided the Indians with three kills and one dig. Sam Hammons added one dig in the victory.
Omaha Christian Academy 2, Weeping Water 0
Omaha Christian Academy rallied past Weeping Water 22-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Karley Ridge guided the Indians in multiple phases of the match. She pounded home a team-best eight kills, went 12-of-12 serving with four aces and made four digs and two serve receptions.
Burch finished 10-of-10 at the line with three aces and made two kills, one solo block, one dig and one serve reception. Emily Ridge delivered three kills, one solo block and one dig, and Mogensen tallied one kill, two aces, eight digs and one serve reception.
Meeske ended the match 8-of-8 serving and posted 19 assists, one kill and four digs. Hiller carded an 8-of-8 serving night with one ace and added one kill and one dig. Miller made two kills, one dig and one serve reception and Blake Henderson produced one solo block and one serve reception.
Hammons gave the Indians one dig and one serve reception in the match. McAdams chipped in one kill and one dig during the contest.