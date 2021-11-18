Weeping Water athletes pocket softball awards

WEEPING WATER – Five Weeping Water seniors have earned postseason recognition for their work on the softball diamond this fall.

East Central Nebraska Conference coaches selected Keatyn Harrah, Kiera Brack, Brooklyn Rathe, Zoe Houston and Lauren Harms for All-ECNC awards. Harrah was named to the all-conference first team and Brack secured a second-team award. Harms, Houston and Rathe earned honorable mention accolades.

Harrah finished the season with a .477 batting average and .541 on-base percentage. She collected 41 hits, drove in 39 runs and scored 32 times for the Indians. She netted 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, one grand slam and ten walks. She also reached base twice after being struck by pitches.

Harrah generated a .984 fielding percentage as Weeping Water’s catcher. She made 11 defensive assists and threw out six runners trying to steal bases.

Harrah also earned statewide accolades with a career batting average of .497. She is currently tied for 24th place in state history among all classes for career batting average.

Brack ended the season with a .362 batting average and .500 on-base percentage. She generated 29 hits, 14 RBI, 33 runs, seven doubles, one triple and two home runs. She drew 19 walks and was struck by pitches three times. Brack was also a threat on the basepaths with 12 steals.

Brack was Weeping Water’s top pitcher with a 2.51 earned run average. She started 23 times for the Indians and finished 12-9 with 15 complete games. She allowed 147 hits and had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 158-to-44. She tossed 2,275 pitches during the season and faced 638 batters.

Rathe delivered a .392 batting average and .526 on-base percentage for Weeping Water. She collected 29 hits, 16 RBI, 27 runs, 14 doubles and one home run. She drew 19 walks and was struck by pitches twice. Rathe swiped 11 bases for Weeping Water during the season.

Rathe tied a state-best mark with four doubles in an August game against Platteview. Kynlee Marquez of Southern Valley/Alma is the only other player in Class C to ever accomplish the feat.

Houston collected a .345 batting average and .426 on-base percentage in the campaign. She posted 29 hits, 18 RBI, 30 runs, 12 doubles and two home runs at the plate. She walked 11 times, was struck by pitches three times and swiped nine bases.

Houston made 22 defensive assists from her spot in the infield. She was involved in one double play.

Harms pocketed a .346 batting average and .424 on-base percentage on the diamond. She produced 28 hits, 34 RBI, 12 runs, five doubles, two home runs and one grand slam. She drew ten walks and was struck once by a pitch.

Harms posted 21 defensive assists for the Indians. She was involved in four double plays.

Weeping Water finished the season 13-15. Students from Auburn, Falls City, Freeman, Malcolm and Weeping Water earned ECNC honors.

2021 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Softball Selections

First Team

Jaeleigh Darnell – Auburn – Senior

Leah Grant – Auburn – Senior

Alyssa Fortik – Malcolm – Junior

Jaiden Helms – Malcolm – Senior

Paige Mahler – Freeman – Junior

Harmony Franke – Auburn – Senior

Dakota Haner – Freeman – Sophomore

Keatyn Harrah – Weeping Water – Senior

Madi Jones – Falls City – Junior

Second Team

Alanea Babb – Malcolm – Junior

Melody Billings – Auburn – Senior

Kloey Johnson – Freeman – Sophomore

Elyse Poppe – Falls City – Junior

Kiera Brack – Weeping Water – Senior

Maddie Gee – Freeman – Senior

Ava Helms – Malcolm – Sophomore

Kacy Brewer – Falls City – Junior

Paige Aue – Auburn – Senior

Honorable Mention

Kiana Dostal – Malcolm – Senior

Hannah Collier – Falls City – Junior

Cassie Klein – Freeman – Sophomore

Zoe Houston – Weeping Water – Senior

Brooklyn Rathe – Weeping Water – Senior

Brylee Gilkerson – Falls City – Senior

Lauren Harms – Weeping Water – Senior

