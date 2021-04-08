Weeping Water athletes win medals at JCC Invite

TECUMSEH – Weeping Water athletes squared off against teams from across the southeast part of the state Tuesday at the Johnson County Central Invite.

Weeping Water girls and boys squads traveled to Tecumseh for the annual meet. The Indians placed ninth in the girls team race with 23 points and were tenth in boys standings with 19 points.

The WWHS girls collected medals in four events. Lexi Mogensen finished third in the 800 meters and fourth in the 1,600 meters, and Keatyn Harrah produced a third-place distance in the discus contest. Ella Cave added a sixth-place medal in the 800.

The Weeping Water 3,200-meter relay team of Mogensen, Ciera Dieter, Dakota Reiman and Cave posted points for the Indians. The quartet finished third in 12:18.86.

Weston Reiman highlighted the day for the WWHS boys with a championship in the shot put. He defeated 29 other students in the contest with a winning distance of 49 feet, 11 inches. Lincoln Lutheran’s Wyatt Marr (46-11 1/2) and Falls City Sacred Heart’s Brogan Nachtigal (43-5) finished second and third.