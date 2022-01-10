Weeping Water athletes win tournament matches

BEATRICE – Weeping Water athletes piled up plenty of points on the mat on Saturday during their trip to the Beatrice Invitational.

The Indians placed fifth in team standings with 72 points. Raelyn Wilson, Dakota Reiman, Libby Sutton, Taylor Miller and Bridget Murdoch represented Weeping Water at the tournament.

Sutton paced the team with a championship at 132 pounds. She improved to 27-4 with three victories during the day. She posted a 7-1 decision over Omaha South’s Jacqueline Halovska (8-4) in the title match.

Raelyn Wilson collected second place at 107 pounds. Wilson (28-3) pinned her first three opponents before running into Bennington standout Maycee Peacher (19-1) in the title bout. Peacher claimed the championship in the first period.

Miller added the team’s third medal with a third-place showing at 145 pounds. Miller (9-19) produced three pins at the tournament. She defeated Lexington’s Sara Anaya (6-7) in 1:44 in the third-place match.

Team Results

West Point-Beemer 199, Omaha Marian 113.5, Lexington 108, Beatrice 90, Weeping Water 72, Platteview 71.5, Crete 71, Johnson County Central 66, Bennington 65, Sabetha 48, Omaha South 44, Marysville 41, Centura 33.5, Waverly 17, Fairbury 13

Weeping Water Results

107 – Raelyn Wilson (2nd)

Pinned Mel Ostrander (PLV) 0:28, pinned Claudia Grimm (SBH) 1:27, pinned Fransisca Walsh (LEX) 3:56, pinned by Maycee Peacher (BEN) 1:28

114 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Valeria Perez (LEX) 3:26, dec. by Sandra Velasquez (LEX) 9-6, maj. dec. by Paige Siemens (MRY) 9-1, dec. Janna Ramos Artiles (BEN) 5-4, dec. Ashton Hofeling (BEA) 9-4

132 – Libby Sutton (1st)

Pinned Yesenia Munoz (LEX) 0:42, dec. Sarah Klein (CEN) 2-1, dec. Jacqueline Halovska (OSO) 7-1

145 – Taylor Miller (3rd)

Pinned Alice Nolan (CRT) 2:22, pinned Reese Pestel (OMN) 0:30, pinned by Rita Ceballos (JCC) 2:28, pinned Sara Anaya (LEX) 1:44

165 – Bridget Murdoch

Injury default to Audrey Arthur (OMN) 0:40, medical forfeit to Kennedy Karschner (PLV), Dayanna Wells (OMN)

