Weeping Water athletes wrestle at state tournament

OMAHA – Two Weeping Water wrestlers put big numbers on the scoreboard this week during their trip to the state wrestling meet.

Nolan Blevins and Jason Burch ended their careers at the Class D State Tournament. The two seniors joined wrestlers from all corners of Nebraska at CHI Health Center Omaha for the event. Both Indians scored team points during the tournament, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Weeping Water tied Superior for 24th place in team standings. Both schools ended the two-day tournament with 27 points.

Blevins earned a state championship for the Indians at 138 pounds. He pinned Twin Loup freshman Keaton Dowse in 1:23 in the first round early Wednesday night, and he advanced to the semifinals later that evening with a 15-7 victory over Overton junior Cinch Kiger.

Blevins (48-6) defeated top-ranked Garrett Latimer of Southwest 9-5 in the semifinals to clinch a spot in the title match. He stopped Plainview senior Keagan Mosel (39-10) with a 7-5 victory in Thursday night’s championship contest.