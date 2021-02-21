Weeping Water athletes wrestle at state tournament

OMAHA – Two Weeping Water wrestlers put big numbers on the scoreboard this week during their trip to the state wrestling meet.
Nolan Blevins and Jason Burch ended their careers at the Class D State Tournament. The two seniors joined wrestlers from all corners of Nebraska at CHI Health Center Omaha for the event. Both Indians scored team points during the tournament, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Weeping Water tied Superior for 24th place in team standings. Both schools ended the two-day tournament with 27 points.
Blevins earned a state championship for the Indians at 138 pounds. He pinned Twin Loup freshman Keaton Dowse in 1:23 in the first round early Wednesday night, and he advanced to the semifinals later that evening with a 15-7 victory over Overton junior Cinch Kiger.
Blevins (48-6) defeated top-ranked Garrett Latimer of Southwest 9-5 in the semifinals to clinch a spot in the title match. He stopped Plainview senior Keagan Mosel (39-10) with a 7-5 victory in Thursday night’s championship contest.
Burch finished his season 23-8. He opened the tournament with a matchup against Minatare senior Hayden Olds on Wednesday night. Burch made it 3-1 with an escape with 17 seconds left, but Olds held off the comeback attempt for the two-point victory.
Burch rebounded with a major decision over Freeman freshman Gabe Goes (35-25) in the first round of consolations. He went ahead 5-0 after the first period and increased the gap to 8-1 in the second period. He added three points in the final stanza to win 11-1.
Burch ran into top-seeded Christian Leonard of Bayard in the second round of consolations. Leonard (39-2) had entered the tournament 35-0 but was upset by South Loup freshman Rio Remund in the first round. Burch came within 4-1 in the second and 7-2 late in the third period, but Leonard stopped the rally for a 9-2 decision.
Burch posted three victories in the district tournament as a freshman and qualified for state each of the past three seasons. He finished 35-18 as a sophomore and 38-8 in his junior season. He overcame an arm injury this winter to end his season at the state tournament.
Class D Team Results
Plainview 110.5, Palmer 75, Southwest 75, Sutherland 73, Elkhorn Valley 71.5, Burwell 63.5, Sandhills/Thedford 63, Neligh-Oakdale 59, North Central 58, East Butler 55, Ansley/Litchfield 54, Winside 51, Thayer Central 50.5, Mullen 49, Arapahoe 46, Howells-Dodge 39, Maxwell 39, Garden County 34, Brady 33, Doniphan-Trumbull 33, Summerland 31, Hi-Line 30, Perkins County 30, Superior 27, Weeping Water 27, Bayard 26, Freeman 22, Sandhills Valley 21.5, Kenesaw 21, Twin Loup 21, Axtell 20, Elm Creek 19, Pender 19, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 18, Alma 17, Hitchcock County 17, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 17, Elgin Public/Pope John 16, Overton 14, Pleasanton 14, Hyannis 13, Southern Valley 13, North Platte St. Patrick’s 10, Hemingford 9, High Plains Community 9, Shelton 9, Central Valley 8, Creighton 8, Stanton 8, Fullerton 7, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 5, Cambridge 4, Scribner-Snyder 4, Clarkson-Leigh 3, Crawford 3, Franklin 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 3, Medicine Valley 3, Meridian 2, Minatare 2, Morrill 2, Shelby-Rising City 2, South Loup 2, Anselmo-Merna 2, Wauneta-Palisade 1, Kimball 0, Leyton 0, Paxton 0, West Holt 0
Weeping Water Results
138 – Nolan Blevins (1st)
Pinned Keaton Dowse (Twin Loup) 1:23, maj. dec. Cinch Kiger (Overton) 15-7, dec. Garrett Latimer (Southwest) 9-5, dec. Keagan Mosel (Plainview) 7-5
170 – Jason Burch
Dec. by Haydon Olds (Minatare) 3-1, maj. dec. Gabe Goes (Freeman) 11-1, dec. by Christian Leonard (Bayard) 9-2