Weeping Water athletes wrestle at West Point-Beemer

WEST POINT – Weeping Water wrestlers competed against opponents from across the state on Saturday at West Point-Beemer.
The Indians joined athletes from five other schools at the West Point-Beemer Girls Duals Invite. Weeping Water finished fourth in the tournament with a 2-3 mark. South Sioux City won the title and West Point-Beemer placed second. Platteview, Pierce and Fremont also sent students to the tournament.
Ashley Cappen, Riley Hohn, McKenzie Regler, Makayla Regler, Liz Harder and Raelyn Wilson competed for the Indians.
West Point-Beemer 27, Weeping Water 18
103 – Braelyn Johnson (WPB) pinned Ashley Cappen (WW), 1:03
109 – Ichell Rivas (WPB) dec. Riley Hohn (WW), 6-3
117 – McKenzie Regler (WW) pinned Hannah Hinrichsen (WPB), 2:54
124 – Diana Cervantes (WPB) pinned Makayla Regler (WW), 3:52
132 – Liz Harder (WW) pinned Grace Williams (WPB), 3:07
142 – Diana Cervantes (WPB) pinned Raelyn Wilson (WW), 3:18
154 – Riley Hohn (WW) pinned Braelyn Johnson (WPB), 5:01
170 – Ichell Rivas (WPB) pinned McKenzie Regler (WW), 0:51
Weeping Water 12, Pierce 4
117 – Makayla Regler (WW) pinned Braxtynne Emerson (PRC), 3:24
124 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) pinned Braxtynne Emerson (PRC), 1:11
132 – Angeline Skrdla (PRC) maj. dec. Liz Harder (WW), 17-5
Weeping Water 24, Platteview 0
103 – McKenzie Regler (WW) pinned Brianna Miller (PLV), 4:58
109 – Riley Hohn (WW) pinned Brianna Miller (PLV), 0:59
117 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) pinned Haley Haack (PLV), 1:16
124 – Makayla Regler (WW) pinned Haley Haack (PLV), 1:48
Fremont 6, Weeping Water 6
103 – Kyra Vicente-Gonzalez (FRE) pinned Ashley Cappen (WW), 1:06
109 – Riley Hohn (WW) pinned Kyra Vincente-Gonzalez (FRE), 3:29
South Sioux City 18, Weeping Water 0
103 – Gina Gonzalez (SSC) pinned McKenzie Regler (WW), 0:23
109 – Koral Carrillo-Paniagua (SSC) pinned Ashley Cappen (WW), 0:30
117 – Gina Gonzalez (SSC) pinned Riley Hohn (WW), 1:22
