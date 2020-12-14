Weeping Water athletes wrestle at West Point-Beemer

WEST POINT – Weeping Water wrestlers competed against opponents from across the state on Saturday at West Point-Beemer.

The Indians joined athletes from five other schools at the West Point-Beemer Girls Duals Invite. Weeping Water finished fourth in the tournament with a 2-3 mark. South Sioux City won the title and West Point-Beemer placed second. Platteview, Pierce and Fremont also sent students to the tournament.