Weeping Water begins softball season at home

WEEPING WATER – A pair of home runs proved to be all Raymond Central needed to edge Weeping Water on the softball diamond Thursday night.
The Mustangs stopped the Indians 5-2 in the season-opening game for both schools. Raymond Central scored on a pair of errors in the first inning, and the Mustangs gained a winning cushion with two-run home runs in both the third and fifth innings.
Weeping Water head coach Kim Hammer said the Indians had hoped to apply pressure on the Mustangs with their strong offense. RCHS freshman pitcher Kynzee McFadden neutralized that strategy by limiting Weeping Water to four hits. The Indians scored solo runs in the third and seventh innings.
“We just had a day where we couldn’t get the bats going,” Hammer said. “We had a couple of hits here and there, but we weren’t able to string together several hits in a row. You have to give them some credit for that though. Their infield was very solid and made some plays against us.”
McFadden also made a difference in the outcome with her work in the pitching circle. She opened her first high school game with a pair of strikeouts and allowed just one hit through the first four innings. She ended the night with ten strikeouts.
“Their pitcher tonight was much better than the one they had last year,” Hammer said. “She was good. She located her spots well and was pretty impressive.”
Sierra Springer put RCHS up 1-0 when she drove a single to left field in the first inning. She continued around the bases on two throwing errors on the play.
Raymond Central went ahead 3-0 on a two-run home run by McFadden in the third inning. Treva Wright made a running catch at the edge of the fence and her momentum carried her over the mesh barrier. Umpires ruled she had not maintained control of the softball at that point, even though she had stuck her glove up with the ball still in it after making the play.
Weeping Water tried to overcome the momentum shift with a solo run in the bottom of the third. Taylor Miller drilled a double to center field with one out. She came home when RCHS made a throwing error on Kiera Brack’s infield grounder.
The Mustangs created a 5-1 lead in the fifth. Kamarin Simmons led off the scoring sequence with a two-out single to left. McFadden then crushed a no-doubt home run to straightaway center.
Weeping Water tacked on the game’s final run in the seventh. Natania French lined a one-out double to center and raced to third on a wild pitch. She came home on Jillian Rathe’s RBI infield chopper.
Rathe led the Indians with two singles and Miller and French each had one double. Brack reached base on one error and one walk, Josie Cave drew one walk and Zoe Houston and Keatyn Harrah reached on fielder’s choices.
Hammer said the Indians would respond in a positive manner to the game’s outcome. The team will travel to Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln on Saturday for the Freeman Invite. Weeping Water will open the tournament at 10 a.m. with a pool-play game against Polk County.
“Tonight’s game showed them that everyone has roles to play on this team, and everyone is important for us,” Hammer said. “You look at where most of our hits came from tonight, and it was from the number eight spot in the order.
“This is a good group of girls. They work extremely hard and I know they’re going to be eager to get back at it on Saturday morning.”