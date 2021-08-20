Weeping Water begins softball season at home

WEEPING WATER – A pair of home runs proved to be all Raymond Central needed to edge Weeping Water on the softball diamond Thursday night.

The Mustangs stopped the Indians 5-2 in the season-opening game for both schools. Raymond Central scored on a pair of errors in the first inning, and the Mustangs gained a winning cushion with two-run home runs in both the third and fifth innings.

Weeping Water head coach Kim Hammer said the Indians had hoped to apply pressure on the Mustangs with their strong offense. RCHS freshman pitcher Kynzee McFadden neutralized that strategy by limiting Weeping Water to four hits. The Indians scored solo runs in the third and seventh innings.

“We just had a day where we couldn’t get the bats going,” Hammer said. “We had a couple of hits here and there, but we weren’t able to string together several hits in a row. You have to give them some credit for that though. Their infield was very solid and made some plays against us.”

McFadden also made a difference in the outcome with her work in the pitching circle. She opened her first high school game with a pair of strikeouts and allowed just one hit through the first four innings. She ended the night with ten strikeouts.