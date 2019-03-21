HEBRON – Weeping Water track and field athletes kicked off their spring season Tuesday with a trip to the Thayer Central Invite.
Multiple students traveled to Hebron for action in wet and cold weather. The Weeping Water girls and boys both finished seventh in team standings. The meet included Class B, C and D schools.
WWHS head coach Charlie Cover said athletes did their best to overcome the difficult weather conditions.
“We didn’t have the greatest day for the first meet of the year,” Cover said. “Raining and cold for half the meet then just seemed to be cold. I think it really affected our throwers the most. Couldn’t do full throws or hold onto the implements very well.”
Cover said he was pleased with the performances of many Indians. Cory Groleau picked up a pair of individual medals and helped the 400-meter relay team earn a medal, and Marcus Cave secured two awards in the discus and shot put. Lucas Patton, Raphael Kirchmayr, Aiden Louden, Colton Austin, Jason Burch, Ryan Smith and Trenton Baier also won medals for the WWHS boys.
Grace Cave generated medals in a pair of events for Weeping Water, and Ciera Dieter and Reba Wilson both pocketed solo medals during the day. Freshman Karley Ridge also posted a highlight with a third-place run in the 1,600 meters. Hastings St. Cecilia upperclassmen Gracie Daly (6:12.78) and Lauren Parr (6:12.79) were the only athletes to edge Ridge in the race.
“Karley ran great for her first meet in high school,” Cover said. “She told me she wanted to try the mile so I rearranged a few things (Monday) night and she went out and got third. She had a nice leg on the 4x400 team as well.”
Cover said the Indians will use the season-opening meet as a springboard for future success in March, April and May.
“We were missing a few people today that could probably have scored some points, but being healthy later on is more important than the beginning meet,” Cover said. “Another positive thing is being injury-free. Might have a couple of slight pulls or strains but when it is 35 degrees jumpers and sprinters can get those pretty easy.”
Weeping Water will resume its season March 28 at the Platteview Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Girls Team Results
Hastings St. Cecilia 172, Thayer Central 137, Doniphan-Trumbull 82, Fairbury 36.5, Nebraska Lutheran 20, Norris 18, Weeping Water 17.5, Beatrice 13
Weeping Water Results
100 – Grace Cave 15.00 (4th)
1,600 – Karley Ridge 6:16.83 (3rd)
3,200 – Ciera Dieter 15:39.16 (6th)
Long Jump – Grace Cave 13-4 3/4 (3rd), Reba Wilson 13-1 1/4 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Thayer Central 121.5, Hastings St. Cecilia 104.5, Doniphan-Trumbull 83, Norris 63, Fairbury 51, Nebraska Lutheran 43, Weeping Water 19, Beatrice 11
Weeping Water Results
1,600 – Lucas Patton 5:48.62 (6th)
110 hurdles – Cory Groleau 19.86 (tied 3rd)
300 hurdles – Cory Groleau 50.05 (4th)
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Raphael Kirchmayr, Aiden Loudon, Colton Austin, Cory Groleau) 52.79 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Jason Burch, Raphael Kirchmayr, Colton Austin, Ryan Smith) 4:12.30 (6th)
Shot Put – Marcus Cave 37-11 (4th), Trenton Baier 36-10 3/4 (5th)
Discus – Marcus Cave 93-3 (6th)