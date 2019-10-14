OMAHA – Weeping Water turned the end zone into familiar territory on Friday night with a large scoring attack against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
The Indians posted 46 points in the opening quarter and went on to defeat the Raiders 68-16. Weeping Water (4-2) surpassed 60 points for the second time this season and boosted its playoff chances. The Indians moved into third place in District D1-2 standings with the victory.
Weeping Water dominated Omaha Brownell-Talbot (2-4) in the opening quarter. The team went ahead 14-0 after a 40-yard touchdown run and 36-yard scoring pass. WWHS added touchdown runs of 23, 26 and 17 yards on consecutive drives. Weeping Water then put an exclamation point on the first period with a scoring run from the 9-yard line.
Weeping Water expanded its 46-0 lead in the second quarter. The Indians made it 54-0 after a 9-yard touchdown scamper early in the stanza. WWHS built a 68-0 halftime advantage with touchdown runs of 19 and 13 yards.
The Indians also produced successful results on defense. The team forced five turnovers and held Omaha Brownell-Talbot to a 1-of-12 effort on third downs.
Weeping Water will finish the regular season with a pair of key district matchups. The team will host Palmyra Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and will travel to Nebraska City Lourdes on Oct. 24. The Indians and Knights are scheduled to play in Nebraska City at 7 p.m.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0 0 8 8 – 16
Weeping Water 46 22 0 0 – 68