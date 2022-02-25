Weeping Water boys end basketball campaign

MEAD – The Weeping Water boys played the last two games of their basketball season this week at the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament.

The Indians traveled to Mead for the semifinals and finals of the tournament. Third-seeded Weeping Water faced second-seeded Cornerstone Christian in the semifinals and squared off with top-seeded Mead in the championship game.

Weeping Water 45, Cornerstone Christian 42

The Indians took down Cornerstone Christian in a close game Tuesday evening.

Weeping Water began the game with several positive plays. Hunter Mortimer took a charge midway through the first quarter, and that led to momentum on the other end. Mortimer and Hayden Nash drained shots on consecutive trips for the team, and Michael Zeeb’s assist to Ethan Essary late in the period gave the Indians a 13-8 lead.

Weeping Water expanded the halftime gap to 23-16. Carter Mogensen drained an interior basket to make it 19-13, and a steal and fast-break layup by Sayler Rhodes boosted the margin to eight points.

Cornerstone Christian (11-10) began to whittle the deficit in the third quarter. The Cougars fell behind 30-21 but forced several turnovers in the final four minutes of the period. The team worked its way within 34-29 by the time the fourth quarter started.

Weeping Water remained on top 41-36 with four minutes left in regulation, but Cornerstone Christian tied it up at 42-42. Mogensen came through for the Indians when he sank two free throws with 49.1 seconds to go. The Cougars had a chance to tie the game, but Mortimer intercepted a pass and was fouled with 11.3 seconds left.

Mortimer made one free throw to give the team a 45-42 edge. Cornerstone Christian had one last opportunity to send it to overtime, but the team’s 3-point attempt from the corner struck iron and bounced away at the buzzer.

Weeping Water 13 10 11 11 – 45

Cornerstone Christian 8 8 13 13 – 42

Mead 45, Weeping Water 43

Mead hosted the Indians Thursday night for the subdistrict title. The teams copied their close game from earlier in the month. Mead edged Weeping Water 50-48 in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament on Feb. 3.

The Raiders (15-10) went ahead 17-11 early in the second quarter. The school stretched the halftime score to 28-21, but the Indians responded with a major defensive effort after the break. WWHS held the Raiders to two points in the third quarter to leap ahead.

Mortimer’s driving basket with 35 seconds left in the third period gave the Indians a 31-30 edge. Weeping Water fans erupted when Mortimer made a running shot and nailed the ensuing free throw to put WWHS ahead 34-32 with just under six minutes to go. Another fast-break basket from the senior gave the Indians a 39-34 edge with 4:30 left.

Mead scored six unanswered points over the next two minutes to recapture the lead. Nash sank a free throw at the 1:40 mark to put Weeping Water on top 41-40, and Mead responded on the next trip to retake a 42-41 edge.

The Raiders capitalized on their rebounding skills with 30 seconds left. The team grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and held the ball until Weeping Water had to foul. Mead sank both free throws to increase the gap to 44-41.

Mortimer kept Weeping Water’s hopes alive by making a layup with 14.5 seconds left. Mead sank one of two free throws to create a 45-43 score. Weeping Water’s long-distance try at the buzzer hit the backboard and rim before falling away.

Weeping Water finished its season 8-15. Mogensen, Mortimer and Zeeb were the team’s three seniors.

Weeping Water 11 10 10 12 – 43

Mead 14 14 2 15 – 45

