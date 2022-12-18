Weeping Water boys face Nebraska Lutheran

WEEPING WATER – Nebraska Lutheran used size, speed and shotmaking to stop the Weeping Water boys on Friday evening.

The Knights reeled off an early 17-2 scoring run and went on to win the game 70-29. Nebraska Lutheran (6-0) continued a pattern of offensive success at Weeping Water Activities Center. The team has posted 45 or more points in all six of its games and has surpassed 60 points three times.

Trey Richert knocked home consecutive 3-pointers to help NLHS go up 12-2 in the first three minutes. A corner trey by Trevor Hueske expanded the gap to 22-5 late in the first period.

Weeping Water (1-3) stayed in contention early in the second quarter. Sayler Rhodes and Hayden Nash each sank driving shots and Mason Mortimer canned a 3-pointer off an assist from Rhodes. Riggs Wilson then made a jumper to bring the Indians within 25-14.

Nebraska Lutheran responded by increasing the halftime margin to 39-17. The team scored the first ten points of the third quarter to seal the outcome.

Richert guided Nebraska Lutheran with 29 points. He finished 7-of-11 from 3-point range. Luke Otte scored 13 points and Eli Vogt provided three points and six assists.

Rhodes led Weeping Water with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists. Mortimer posted four points and four rebounds, Ethan Sabala tallied two points and four boards and Wilson had six points, two rebounds and one steal.

Nash finished the night with five points, two steals and two rebounds. Gus McGill had three points and one rebound and Landon Fulton and Tucker Bickford each made one steal. Logan Tummons hauled in one rebound and Jederick Brito-Diaz and Jaden Brack each saw court time for the team.

Nebraska Lutheran 22 17 23 8 – 70

Weeping Water 5 12 12 0 – 29

Nebraska Lutheran (70)

Richert 29, Beiermann 4, Vogt 3, Hueske 3, Dressel 8, Corwin 2, Otte 13, Vogel 2, Worster 4, Eldridge 2, Sokolowski 0.

Weeping Water (29)

Wilson 6, McGill 3, Nash 5, Rhodes 9, Mortimer 4, Tummons 0, Sabala 2, Fulton 0, Brack 0, Brito-Diaz 0, Bickford 0.