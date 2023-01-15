Weeping Water boys host wrestling invite

WEEPING WATER – Wrestling teams from across Nebraska came to Weeping Water Activities Center on Friday for the annual Weeping Water Invite.

The WWHS boys hosted the tournament during the afternoon and evening. The Indians claimed seventh place in team standings with 75 points. East Butler (176.50 points) edged Millard South (166) for the championship.

Caelen Wipf (113 pounds), Lukas Gage (126), Luke Harms (145) and Nathaniel Keene (220) highlighted Weeping Water’s day on the mat. All four athletes won medals for the team.

Wipf improved to 17-5 with a second-place medal. Gage (20-11) collected a pair of pins during his third-place run, and Harms (13-8) captured third place by posting four pins at the meet. Keene (14-10) placed fourth with two pins during the tournament.

Weeping Water will resume the season with a home triangular on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Indians will wrestle Johnson County Central and Omaha Roncalli at 6 p.m. in the old gym. Parents Night activities will take place at the triangular.

Team Results

East Butler 176.50, Millard South 166, Lincoln Christian 117, Southwest 114.50, Neligh-Oakdale 108, Johnson County Central 95, Weeping Water 75, DC West 66, Omaha Concordia 64, Winside 61.50, Palmyra 46, Freeman 44

Weeping Water Results

106 – Holden Essary

Pinned by Vincent Vandenberg (EBT) 3:01, dec. Gunner Rettele (MLS) 4-2 (OT), pinned by Levi Tramp (PLY) 1:35

106 – Gabriel Hagan

Pinned by Levi Tramp (PLY) 1:32, pinned by Keigan Kocian (EBT) 4:34

106 – Myles Dowling

Pinned Trevin Huskey (JCC) 0:22, pinned by Tevin Delozier (MLS) 1:01, pinned by Keigan Kocian (EBT) 2:07

106 – Jacob Cover

Pinned by Tevin Delozier (MLS) 1:18, pinned by Trevin Huskey (JCC) 4:40

113 – Caelen Wipf (2nd)

Dec. Ryder Nichols (MLS) 4-3, tech fall by Brandon Wilson (DCW) 21-6 (5:46)

126 – Lukas Gage (3rd)

Pinned Charlie Rinne-Yellow Bird (JCC) 1:06, tech fall by Gabe Johnson (SWT) 19-3 (2:29), pinned by Reece Kocian (EBT) 0:17, pinned Charlie Wienke (LCHS) 3:25

138 – Matt Cover

Pinned by Reid Glasshoff (EBT) 1:22, pinned Cole Essary (WW) 0:36, pinned by Kegan Payne (NLO) 2:04

138 – Cole Essary

Pinned by Cooper Behmer (WNS) 0:53, pinned by Matt Cover (WW) 0:36

145 – Luke Harms (3rd)

Pinned Dane Schmoldt (NLO) 0:44, pinned Isreal Torres (MLS) 1:51, pinned by Levi McGrew (LCHS) 1:42, pinned Mesfin Wilson (DCW) 2:08, pinned Aaron Kreun (MLS) 4:53

152 – Levi Lindsey

Pinned by Will Porter (MLS) 0:19, pinned by Cade Thiessen (DCW) 0:41

160 – Jameson Sumibcay

Pinned by Levi Drueke (NLO) 0:42, pinned by Sam Dodge (LCHS) 4:53

170 – John Ridge

Pinned by Adam Looney (MLS) 1:44, pinned by Kayden VerMaas (DCW) 0:28

182 – Brennan DeMike

Pinned Izaiah Freeman (PLY) 0:51, pinned Christian Mayer (SWT) 0:12, maj. dec. by Troy Eastman (OCN) 15-2, pinned by Malachi Davis (LCHS) 2:47

195 – Brayden Harms

Pinned by Joe DeWall (MLS) 3:33, pinned Connor Lindeman (PLY) 2:01, pinned by Tucker Thomas (JCC) 1:19

195 – Ryan Gerloff

Pinned by Joe DeWall (MLS) 0:17, pinned by Trevor Parde (FRE) 1:17

220 – Nathaniel Keene (4th)

Pinned Lincoln Johnson (PLY) 1:55, pinned by Samuel Daly (SWT) 3:39, pinned Hayden Wilkinson (NLO) 1:54, pinned by Charlie Wood (DCW) 3:38

285 – Cole Coster

Pinned by Wyatt Thompson (SWT) 0:09, pinned Jaden Nutter (WW) 0:24, pinned by Vincent Hageman (EBT) 0:31

285 – Jaden Nutter

Pinned by Christian Harrifeld (JCC) 0:36, pinned by Cole Coster (WW) 0:24