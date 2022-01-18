Weeping Water boys host wrestling invite

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes wrestled in front of their home fans Monday during action at the Weeping Water Invite.

The WWHS boys placed 11th at Weeping Water Activities Center. The Indians ended the tournament with 14 points.

Lukas Gage and Keegan McDonald claimed medals with top-five finishes in their weight classes. Gage captured fourth place at 120 pounds and McDonald collected fifth place at 170 pounds. Brennan DeMike reached the consolation semifinals at 195 pounds.

Teams from Nebraska and Iowa participated in the meet. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place on Friday afternoon, but winter weather caused it to be delayed until Monday.

Team Results

Winside 188, Omaha Concordia/DC West 169, East Butler 120, Millard South JV 110, Southwest Iowa 100, Lincoln Christian 70, Johnson County Central 43.5, Freeman 36, Osmond 26, Palmyra 23, Weeping Water 14

Weeping Water Results

106 – Caelen Wipf

Pinned by Kale Glasshoff (EBT) 0:50, dec. by Tevin Delozier (MSO) 11-8

113 – Myles Dowling

Pinned by Seth Ettleman (SWI) 1:05, pinned by Logan Topp (JCC) 0:35

120 – Lukas Gage (4th)

Pinned by Cooper Behmer (WNS) 1:11, pinned Charlie Wienke (LCHS) 1:40, pinned by Cooper Behmer (WNS) 0:23

145 – Matt Cover

Maj. dec. by Mesfin Wilson (CDC) 11-2, dec. by Matthew Sempek (MSO) 6-5

152 – Jameson Sumibcay

Pinned by Tyler Carlson (WNS) 0:26, pinned by Tye Clark (EBT) 4:18

160 – Tyler Essary

Pinned by Gage Gregurich (CDC) 2:17, pinned by Dedrick Dowding (PLY) 2:47

170 – Keegan McDonald (5th)

Pinned by Chrystian Wieczorek (CDC) 1:59, pinned Malachi Ellis (CDC) 5:33, pinned by Gabe Goes (FRE) 0:25, pinned by Turner Tupper (MSO) 1:42, pinned by Esai Ortiz (MSO) 4:20

182 – Brayden Harms

Pinned by Trevor Parde (FRE) 2:41, pinned by Charlie Wood (CDC) 4:51

195 – Brennan DeMike

Pinned Matthew Bryan-Adrich (PLY) 0:52, dec. by Terry Trew (JCC) 4-3, pinned by Brexton Roberts (SWI) 0:56

285 – Jaden Nutter

Pinned by Christian Harrifeld (JCC) 0:36, pinned by Juan Ceballos (JCC) 3:17

