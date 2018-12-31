WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water boys ensured a successful weekend with a second-place showing in their home tournament.
The Indians claimed the runner-up spot in the Boys B Division of the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament. Weeping Water defeated Dorchester in the opening round and fell to Lewiston in the championship game.
Weeping Water 45, Dorchester 27
Weeping Water seized control of Friday’s first-round game with a powerful display in the third quarter. The Indians outscored Dorchester 18-0 in the period and sank shots from multiple spots on the court.
“We felt like we had a lot of opportunities to get quality shots in the first half, and we felt we could get more of them in the second half,” WWHS head coach Josh Schliefert said. “Our effort was okay in the first half, but we as a coaching staff told the guys at halftime that it could be better. They responded and gave a great effort in the second half. I was very proud of the way they played.”
Dorchester (1-6) posted the first six points of the game and led 10-8 early in the second quarter. A late layup from Levi Neumeister gave Weeping Water a 19-18 halftime advantage.
The Indians shut down Dorchester’s offense after returning from the locker room. The team forced multiple turnovers and made the Longhorns take many lower-percentage looks. WWHS also controlled the rebounding battle during the 18-0 run.
“Our defensive intensity made the difference in the third quarter,” Schliefert said. “It was as good as it’s been all year. The guys really stepped it up defensively and played well.”
Ryan Smith (14) and Avery Heath (10) each scored in double figures for Weeping Water. Carter Mogensen posted six points and Jordan Beardsley and Hunter Mortimer each had four points. Noah Patton tallied three points and Neumeister and Noah Hammons each scored two points.
“I’m happy for the guys,” Schliefert said. “They’ve been working hard in practice and have had great attitudes, so it’s nice to see them get rewarded for that today.”
Weeping Water 6 13 18 8 – 45
Dorchester 8 10 0 9 – 27
Weeping Water (45)
Neumeister 2, Mortimer 4, Heath 10, Beardsley 4, R. Smith 14, Mogensen 6, N. Patton 3, L. Patton 0, Garner 0, Hammons 2, Z. Smith 0.
Lewiston 38, Weeping Water 32
Lewiston won a close game over the Indians Saturday afternoon. The Tigers (3-5) collected their second straight victory of the weekend. The team had stopped Cedar Bluffs 63-24 the day before.
Weeping Water (1-9) will resume its season Jan. 5 with a home game against Johnson-Brock. The teams are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. WWHS will then visit Mead Jan. 8 for a 7:30 p.m. league matchup.