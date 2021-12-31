Weeping Water boys secure title at holiday tournament

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes delivered golden performances this week with a championship effort at the Weeping Water Holiday Invite.

The WWHS boys earned first-place medals with a pair of victories. The team edged Sterling in the first round and surged past Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in the title game. The Indians improved their season mark to 3-4.

Weeping Water 50, Sterling 45

Weeping Water and Sterling (2-7) played a close game that came down to the final minute. The teams traded baskets throughout Tuesday’s matchup at Weeping Water Activities Center.

Hunter Mortimer gave the Indians a 6-0 lead with two quick 3-pointers, but Sterling junior Carson McAuliffe was up for the challenge. He pierced Weeping Water’s zone with multiple pullup jumpers near the free-throw line. He scored all 11 of the team’s points in the opening quarter.

A pair of baskets from Sayler Rhodes gave Weeping Water a 25-20 lead late in the second period, and a running jumper and free throw from Michael Zeeb increased the gap to 30-23 early in the third period.

Sterling rallied to take a 37-36 lead after Trenton Peery knocked home a 3-pointer late in the third quarter. WWHS senior Carter Mogensen then went to work in the paint. He scored twice to tie the game at 40-40, and his short jumper deadlocked action at 45-45 with 1:34 to go.

Weeping Water forced a five-second call with 54.2 seconds left to regain control of the basketball. Mogensen deposited a short jumper in the hoop with 34 seconds to play, and Hayden Nash grabbed an offensive rebound on a free throw with less than 20 seconds left. Nash sank two free throws and Mortimer made one foul shot to create the final margin.

Mogensen ended the day with a double-double of 14 points and ten rebounds. Zeeb finished with seven points, eight boards and three assists, Mortimer produced ten points and three rebounds and Nash secured seven points and four boards.

Rhodes finished the game with six points, two assists and two steals. Ethan Essary tallied three points and two rebounds and Riggs Wilson registered three points and one rebound.

Sterling 11 12 13 8 – 45

Weeping Water 17 8 11 14 – 50

Weeping Water (50)

Nash 7, Essary 3, Mortimer 10, Zeeb 7, Mogensen 14, Rhodes 6, Wilson 3.

Weeping Water 51, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 43

The Indians and Titans (4-6) went toe to toe throughout Wednesday night’s title game. Weeping Water took a 22-21 lead at halftime and held a 36-33 edge entering the fourth quarter.

The team’s veterans came through in the fourth quarter. Mogensen sank two baskets and made one free throw, Mortimer splashed home a 3-pointer and made one free throw and Nash produced one basket and one free throw. Essary drained three free throws to help the team pocket the championship.

Mogensen led Weeping Water’s scoring attack with 13 points. Nash collected 12 points, Zeeb had 9 points and Wilson and Mortimer each scored six points. Essary had three points, Rhodes posted two points and Ethan Sabala provided defensive minutes in the second half.

H-TR-S 12 9 12 10 – 43

Weeping Water 10 12 14 15 – 51

Weeping Water (51)

Nash 12, Essary 3, Mortimer 6, Zeeb 9, Mogensen 13, Rhodes 2, Wilson 6, Sabala 0.

