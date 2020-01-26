OMAHA – Omaha Brownell-Talbot made enough shots in the second half to remain ahead of the Weeping Water boys Thursday night.
The Raiders stopped the Indians 48-35 on Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s campus. OBT outscored Weeping Water 24-16 in the final two quarters to collect the victory.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot (8-7) scored on its first two trips but Weeping Water forced five empty possessions after that. The Indians took advantage when Zack Smith posted a basket and free throw and then drained a baseline jumper. Jordan Beardsley’s short jumper on Levi Neumeister’s assist put the Indians ahead 7-4.
The Raiders embarked on a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 13-7 lead. Omaha Brownell-Talbot built the gap to 20-13 before Noah Hammons knocked home a 3-pointer and Neumeister collected a basket and foul shot. The teams remained stuck on 20-19 for the next 4:42 until the Raiders posted four points in the final minute of the half.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot led 33-25 midway through the third quarter and kept a 40-30 edge with 7:19 to play. The team preserved the victory by holding Weeping Water to one basket and two free throws the rest of the way.
Neumeister helped Weeping Water with nine points, five rebounds, four steals and one assist. Beardsley tallied seven points, two rebounds and one assist, Avery Heath scored four points and Hammons notched three points and seven rebounds.
Smith took one charge and generated seven points and six rebounds. Noah Patton posted five points and three steals and Hunter Mortimer made two steals and five rebounds.
Weeping Water 11 8 9 7 – 35
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 17 7 14 10 – 48
Weeping Water (35)
Neumeister 9, Patton 5, Smith 7, Mortimer 0, Heath 4, Beardsley 7, Hammons 3.
Weeping Water 51, College View Academy 34
Weeping Water rebounded Saturday night with a victory at College View Academy. The Indians improved to 5-11.
Weeping Water dominated CVA (8-6) on both ends of the court in the opening quarter. The team raced out to a 17-5 lead by running efficient offense and forcing CVA to take contested shots. Weeping Water led 29-15 at the break and extended the gap to 44-24 after three periods.
Weeping Water will resume action Jan. 30 with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Louisville. The Weeping Water band program will be hosting a spaghetti feed fund-raiser from 5-7:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room on that night. All proceeds will go to the band program.
Weeping Water 17 12 15 7 – 51
College View Academy 5 10 9 10 – 34